Shock, Chicken Run’s Sequel Is Heading To Streaming

Chicken Run is twenty years previous and regardless of a number of, top quality cease movement films releasing over these years, it nonetheless stays the top-grossing cease movement film of all time. When you’d suppose so successful would earn Chicken Run’s sequel a spot within the theaters, it’s heading to streaming as an alternative.
Aardman Animations made this shock announcement on their web site at this time, which additionally marks the 20th anniversary of Chicken Run’s launch, saying that Chicken Run 2 is deliberate to enter full manufacturing in 2021 and might be launched on Netflix. That is little doubt thrilling for the generations of film followers who grew up with the unique.
After all, this isn’t completely shocking, contemplating Netflix additionally launched Aardman Animations’ well-liked Shaun the Sheep: Farmageddon. So Aardman clearly sees a profitable relationship between them and the streaming big, particularly since they closed a take care of Studiocanal and Pathé to make it occur.
We’ve additionally bought some good story particulars. Chicken Run 2 might be about Ginger and the remainder of the flock as they choose a distant peaceable island, away from harmful people. Ginger and Rocky have somewhat woman Molly and their life appears full till it’s discovered that chickens off the island face a brand new menace. Ginger and Rocky determine to go away their paradise to avoid wasting the remainder of the chickens.
Aardman Animations has been wanting to place Chicken Run 2 into growth for some time now, nevertheless it looks as if progress has been sluggish. Stories of a sequel got here out a few years in the past, and it appeared like again then they wished to go full steam forward with manufacturing. Whereas it’s unknown at this level who of the previous forged will return, we do know one voice actor received’t be returning—Mel Gibson. In keeping with The Wrap, Mel Gibson won’t be requested to return and the a part of Rocky might be recast, seemingly in response to his controversial historical past.
And it makes complete sense why they might wish to get Chicken Run 2 into excessive gear, contemplating the movie made $224.eight million on a $45 million price range. However with such a protracted hole between films, maybe the studio feared it won’t have the identical success in theater and determined to go for Netflix, as an alternative? It’s laborious to know for certain.
With films like Early Man and Shaun the Sheep, Aardman Animations has a formidable and profitable observe file of placing out stop-motion animated films that do properly critically and on the field workplace. For Chicken Run 2, Sam Fell, identified for steering ParaNorman, might be taking the helm as director and author.
The official title for Chicken Run 2 in addition to the discharge date is unknown proper now. As at all times, we’ll maintain you up to date on the newest film information.
