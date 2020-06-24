Shock, Chicken Run’s Sequel Is Heading To Streaming

Aardman Animations has been wanting to place Chicken Run 2 into growth for some time now, nevertheless it looks as if progress has been sluggish. Stories of a sequel got here out a few years in the past, and it appeared like again then they wished to go full steam forward with manufacturing. Whereas it’s unknown at this level who of the previous forged will return, we do know one voice actor received’t be returning—Mel Gibson. In keeping with The Wrap, Mel Gibson won’t be requested to return and the a part of Rocky might be recast, seemingly in response to his controversial historical past.