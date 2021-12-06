Shock in Austria over the death of a 19-year-old young motocross champion

René Hofer died after being the victim of an avalanche in Austria (Red Bull)

The world of motorcycling was once again hit by a tragedy when the death of the 19-year-old was known René Hofer, who was a Austrian Motocross Champion and finished sixth in the MX2 World Championship this season.

Hofer’s death came after be buried under an immense layer of snow while skiing with a group of friends in the Austrian Alps located near the town of Salzburg.

In total they were three skiers who lost their lives while two others were injured during an avalanche, authorities reported this Sunday.

The victims were part of a group of 11 skiers, eight of whom were hit by an avalanche of nearly 200 meters (655 feet) of snow while ascending a hill during a ski trip Saturday in the Tweng area.

Three of the skiers were completely buried by the avalanche, while two others were only partially buried and were able to free themselves, the regional police said in a statement.

Rescuers were able to locate the others with the help of their search devices: one of them had already passed away and the other died shortly thereafter in a Klagenfurt hospital. Later, it was learned that the third buried skier was not wearing a locating device, so his body was found and recovered about four hours after the avalanche.

The pilot of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing He was called to be one of the promises of the World Cup in his category after having overcome a left shoulder injury that had him abused during 2020, preventing him from playing almost his entire first season in MX2.

Before achieving sixth position in this championship in 2021, the Austrian had proclaimed himself world champion in the Junior 85cc category, in addition to holding the European EMX 85 title. Both of them were obtained with KTM in 2016.

Besides Hofer, the other victims who died in the avalanche they were two young men of 19 and 24 years old. The two injured who managed to survive such a weather accident were taken to hospital and continue to be under supervision awaiting an official medical report.

