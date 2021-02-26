Shock in Brazil: the father of archers Alisson and Muriel Becker found dead

Alisson Becker, goalkeeper for England’s Liverpool and Brazil’s national team, with his parents

The news caused a stir in Brazil and in the world. Archers’ father Alisson and Muriel Becker found dead near a dam in the city of Lavras do Sul, in Rio Grande do Sul, 320km from Porto Alegre.

José Becker, 57, had disappeared around five o’clock on Wednesday afternoon. The last time he had been seen he had dived into the water, but never returned. Immediately, the search operation began and Around midnight, at 10:50 pm Brasilia time, they found his lifeless body.

José Becker with one of his sons. The father of the Brazilian archers was found dead in a dam in Lavras do Sul

The man was fond of underwater fishing and had gone diving in a lake that is located within the Rincão do Inferno farm, which belongs to the Becker family and is located 320 kilometers from Porto Alegre..

The body was found by a friend of the family and an employee of the place, as indicated Lance Y Or Balloon. The local Fire Department and the Civil Police – which was the first security force to arrive at the farm – were at the site at the time of the discovery.

The father of the archers dived into the lake, but could not return to the surface. The search was carried out by the Fire Department of the city of Caçapava do Sul, responsible for the area of ​​the incident, the Brazilian newspapers specified. From the family environment they confirmed the sad news and asked for privacy in this difficult time.

José Becker, who was an amateur goalkeeper, was one of the great drivers for his sons today to be two established professional goalkeepers.

Muriel Becker saves in Fluminense

Alisson Becker (28 years) is the current archer of Liverpool of Englandwhile his brother Muriel Becker (34 years old) defends the three clubs of Fluminense from Brazil, although he had an extensive stint at the International of his country and a brief stay in Europe with the Belenenses de Portugal shirt.

After midnight, the Fluminense club shared a message through their networks social. “Fluminense Football Club deeply regrets the passing of José Agostinho Becker, father of goalkeepers Muriel and Alisson. We wish all the friends and family all the strength ”, was the publication of the Brazilian cast.

The message of the Fluminense club after the death of Alisson and Muriel Becker’s father (@FluminenseFC)

Alisson is a star of world football, with several titles in his career, among which stand out the Premier League 2019/20, the Champions League 2019, the UEFA Super Cup of that same year and Club World Cup which was held in Doha. He started at Inter, where he shared the squad with his older brother, and then emigrated to the Rome from Italy at about eight million euros.

Its final takeoff occurred in mid-2018, when Liverpool chose him as a replacement for Loris Karius, the goalkeeper of the remembered mistake in the Champions League final: the English club disbursed about 75 million euros and made him the most expensive goalkeeper in history at the time.

It was champion with Brazil of the Copa América 2019 which was celebrated in his country with a forceful detail: he only received one goal during the contest (in the final 3-1 against Peru). He was also the headline during the Russia World Cup 2018 in which his country was fired in the quarterfinals after losing to Belgium.

Alisson shone in the title that his country won during the Copa América 2019: that year he was elected the best goalkeeper in the world in The Best (Photo: AFP)

Individually, the current English Liverpool man was also recognized: He was awarded as the best goalkeeper in the world in 2019 during the gala of The Best awards that FIFA awards and finished in second place in the 2020 edition behind Manuel Neuer.

“It is with great sadness that we received the news of the death of José Agostinho Becker, father of our former goalkeepers Alisson and Muriel. The club wishes family and friends strength at this time of so much pain “, wrote on his social networks the International to accompany his former footballers in this difficult time.

