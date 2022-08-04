Shock in Brazil: the Palmeiras footballer who ran over and killed a motorcyclist could be sentenced to 10 years in prison

@PatientsPFutebol

The palm treescurrent two-time champion of the Copa Libertadores, terminated the contract of the young central defender in the last few hours Renan Victor da Silva after the footballer run over a motorcyclist while driving while apparently intoxicated.

The Saint Paul Club confirmed the contractual release of the 20-year-old defender, U-17 world champion with the Brazilian team, for “just cause”. At the same time, the Red Bull Bragantinothe team in which he played on loan this season, also reported that he annulled his contract for the same reason.

Football player days ago he was involved in a fatal accident in the city of Bragança Paulista -interior of the state of São Paulo-, when he entered the opposite lane with his vehicle and collided head-on with a 38-year-old motorcyclist, who died due to the strong impact.

Renan Victor, Palmeiras player, was on loan to Red Bull Bragantino (Gettyimages)

According to the Civil Police, the player was alone in the car while He was driving from a nightclub. Around 6:40 in the morning, he ran over and killed the motorcyclist who was traveling along kilometer 47 of the Akindar Monteiro Junqueira Highway.

Renan was arrested as soon as the event occurred, but got the benefit of responding to the process in freedomgranted by Judge Fabio Camargo, after paying a bond of 242,000 reais ($46,000), which will be transferred to the victim’s widow, as determined by the São Paulo Court of Justice. He was also banned from going to bars and concert halls.

@PatientsPFutebol

The young Brazilian promise will answer in court for “culpable homicide” (when there is no intent to kill) but with the aggravating circumstances of not having a valid driver’s license and apparently driving under the influence of alcohol, according to the police report. The agents who approached the scene of the accident reported that the defender, barely 20 years old, showed signs of drunkenness and they realized that he did not have the papers in order to drive.

The Brazilian press, meanwhile, detailed that after being transferred to the police station, The footballer remained silent and refused to take a blood test. At the same time, they stressed that the prison sentence in the event that his guilt is confirmed could reach up to ten years.

A Brazilian soccer player ran over and killed a motorcyclist

According to the portal GEof the group Globoin the vehicle that the defender was driving there was a bottle of an alcoholic drink who will go through the expertise to determine if he has his fingerprints. The same medium detailed that the vehicle in the name of the athlete accumulated 18 fines for speeding in the last year: nine of them were at dawn, before 6 in the morning, and on seven occasions it exceeded the speed limit allowed in a fifty%.

The victim was a father of a family on his way to work. In one of the videos circulating on social networks, it was possible to see the moment in which the soccer player was being transferred in a police car while a relative of the motorcyclist reproached him for his actions: “Murderer, I had a family, two daughters… I swear on my life that you are going to pay for this”. The 38-year-old driver suffered serious injuries from the accident and lost his life at the scene.

Renan, formed at the base of Palmeiras, He was world champion under 17 with the Brazilian team in 2019. The following year he joined the Palmeiras first team, with which he participated in the two Copa Libertadores titles won consecutively by the team led by the Portuguese Abel Ferreira.

At the start of this campaign, however, marched ceded to Bragantino, club of the Austrian factory Red Bull, with the aim of adding more minutes.

KEEP READING

The “Brazilian Hulk”, the famous bodybuilder who injected oil into his muscles, died

The Manchester United coach was furious with Cristiano Ronaldo: “This is unacceptable”

The “new Usain Bolt” broke the youth record for the 100 meters and challenged his rival before the finish line