Shock in Europe over the death of a promising young motorsport after falling from a bridge

Takidellis was 19 years old (Facebook)

Pain in Greece due to the recent death of Costas Takidellis, a promise of European motoring, who died early Wednesday morning after suffering a tragic accident while driving his vehicle through the Nea Ionia neighborhood of Athens. Her companion survived, but suffered minor injuries.

While waiting for more information to understand how an expert behind the wheel fell from a bridge with his Ford Focus ST. As detailed on the local site Protagon, the car broke the protective barriers and fell into the void. The 19-year-old could not survive such an impact, although whoever was on board with him, another 21-year-old boy, managed to get out of the vehicle alive and is now out of danger.

Takidellis was champion last year of the EKO Racing Dirt Games Panhellenic Crosscar Championship and was one of the great promises of Greek sport, which is why the news has generated an impact in the European country. His last participation in a competition had been in February of this year in Germany, during the FIA ​​Rally Star event.

The passenger in the passenger seat survived the fall.

The Asociación de Deportes de Motor de Grecia He wrote a brief statement in which he sent condolences to the athlete’s family: “Good racing on the tracks in the sky, Constantine. May he be the last victim.”. In addition, several referents of motorsports in that country were dismayed by the news.

Now the Policeman will try through the expert reports to understand what happened so that Takidellis fell into the void with his car in an area that is not usually the scene of such tragedies, especially at a time like the early morning when there is usually no traffic . As a first conclusion, the local media point out that the fact that the containment barrier gave way to the car means that it was coming at high speed.

KEEP READING:

Earthquake in Formula 1: Lewis Hamilton’s message in the face of rumors of retirement before the end of the season

Scare in the world of rugby: Argentine Esteban Noriega suffered cardiac arrest during a match in France

Kevin Magnussen revealed the surprising welcome Mick Schumacher gave him when he rushed into Formula 1