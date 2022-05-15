Shock in football: Maximiliano Rolón, former player of Barcelona and the Argentine Under 20 team, died

Maximiliano Rolón emerged from Barcelona’s inferiors and did not make his debut in the first team (Photo: Official Barcelona)

The world of football lives hours of deep pain after hearing the news of the death of the brothers Maximiliano and Ariel Rolon, players who currently played for two clubs in the Casildense League. The athletes were aboard a vehicle on Route 33, in the section between Pujato and Casilda, when lost control and hit a tree.

Max, from 27 yearshad risen to fame nearly a decade ago when landed at La Masia of the Barcelona. Although he did not get to have minutes in the first team, yes He played two seasons at Barça B and was key in obtaining the primera UEFA Youth League in 2014. The club released a statement after hearing the news: “Dismayed by the death of Maxi Rolón (1995), a youth soccer player for FC Barcelona between 2010 and 2016. We express our deepest condolences and all our support to his family. Rest in peace”.

The attacker had also been part of the U20 team that in 2015 played the South American in Uruguay under the command of Humberto Grondona. After his departure from Blaugrana, Rolón briefly went through Santos in Brazil and continued his career in Lugo of Spain. His only experience in the first division of Argentina was in the 2017/18 season when he played some games in Sarandí Arsenal.

“Santos Futebol Clube deeply regrets the death of Maxi Rolón, an Argentine player who defended the Sacred Mantle in 2016. Our condolences to all his family and friends. Rest in peace Maxi!”, Santos de Brasil wrote in their networks. “#DeepPain The AFA greatly regrets the physical loss of the young soccer player Maximiliano Rolón, who knew how to defend the colors of Argentina in the youth teams and who became South American U20 champion in 2015. A lot of strength to their families and loved ones”, signed the entity that regulates Argentine soccer.

The experiences in United Coquimbo of Chile, Pubilla Houses of the Catalan rise, Yellow Force from Ecuador and Al Diwaniya of Iraq were the last outside the country, before arriving in Atlético de Chabás of the Casildense League. His brother Ariel, from 30 years and who also died in the accident, worked in Hurricane of Chabás.

Los Rolón, according to information shared by the media Rosario 3were traveling from Chabás to Rosario this Saturday. They lost control of the vehicle when they reached the curve between the Casilda Golf Club and the old toll station.. The incident unfolded around 8 a.m. they were aboard a Fiat Puntoaccording to the head of the Pujatense police station, Eduardo Franchi, to the newspaper The capital. The Casildense Soccer League decided to suspend the date scheduled for Saturday and Sunday in the face of the tragic news.

“Today there are no words that are enough, we do not find a way to express ourselves in the face of so much pain. At this time, fans, supporters and leaders join together to accompany the Rolon family and with great sadness say goodbye to Maximiliano and Ariel. ¡Thank you for the love you have shown us these months Maxi, I wish we could give back to your family a little of everything you gave us! The Lion roars louder than ever! The light blue and white will miss you ”, wrote the official account of his current club.

“I arrived at Barcelona when I was 15 years old. La Masía is something incredible, it helps you as a person. It teaches you how to share things with peers. From there you come out very well as a person. It helps you every day to improve more. I only see Messi and Mascherano when I’m training there. When we see each other, we greet each other and nothing else”, he had told about his story in an interview with the official channel of the Argentine team in 2014.

