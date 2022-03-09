Shock in football over the death of former Nigerian player Justice Christopher at the age of 40

The Nigerian fights for the ball against Pablo Aimar: it was for the Argentina-Nigeria of the 2002 World Cup (Fotobaires)

Through an official statement posted on social media, the Nigerian Football Federation confirmed the death of the former footballer of his national team Justice Longs Christopher. “We are devastated to learn of the sudden passing of former Super Eagles midfielder Justice Christopher on Wednesday morning. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and the Nigerian football community. May his soul rest in peace.”

According to the first information, Christopher passed away this Wednesday morning. when he was on the premises of a hotel he owned in his hometown of Jos, in central Nigeria. The 40-year-old former soccer player had had high blood pressure problems, but had not shown signs of illness or irregularities in recent times, they told from his inner circle.

His remains have been deposited in the Plateau Specialist Hospital, pending an autopsy to determine the causes of his death. The sudden loss of him caused a stir in football in his country, the African continent and internationally, especially because until the day before he had been in excellent physical condition in a football match with friends.

The African Football Confederation also issued a message for the loss of Christopher: “Saddened to learn of the loss of the former player of the super eagles Justice Christopher. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.”

Justice had started his professional career with the Nigerian Katsina United in 1999, while he defended the colors of Sharks and Bendel Insurance until being transferred abroad in 2001: Belgium’s Antwerp sheltered him just before he was called up with his national team to play the 2002 World Cup in Korea and Japan (entered in the loss against Argentina, was a starter in the loss against Sweden and a substitute against England).

Before the World Cup in Asia, he was part of the Nigerian squad at the African Cup of Nations: the Super Eagles were eliminated in extra time in the semi-finals against Senegal and won the duel for third and fourth place against Mali. He played a total of 11 games with the Nigeria shirt. After his time in Belgian football, he went through Levski Sofia in Bulgaria (two seasons), Trelleborg in Sweden, Alania Vladikavkaz in Russia and Herfølge in Denmark.

In 2007, he retired at just 26 years old due to problems in one of his knees. He returned to professional activity in 2012 to play for Nasarawa United in Nigeria, for a short period.

