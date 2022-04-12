Shock in Italian football: Catania, the first club directed by Diego Simeone in Europe, disappeared

Diego Simeone went through Catania in 2011 (Efe)

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) made official the disappearance of the Catania Footballcurrently in Serie C, after revoking the Sicilian club’s affiliation from the federation itself and freeing its players, who can now go to other teams for free.

“The Federal President, having taken note of the declaration of bankruptcy of the Calcio Catania company, resolved revoke the affiliation to the insolvent company Calcio Catania, with the release of the player’s files”expressed the FIGC through a statement.

Thus, the club through which important figures of Argentine football passed, should bet on a refoundation and start a new adventure from the non-professional categories of the country.

After the arrival of Diego Simeon in 2011 to the bench in what was his first experience as a coach in Europe, Argentine names like the former Boca Juniors began to join Paul Ledesma (in 2012), Paul Barrientos (2011), Maxi Lopez (2012), the Papu Gómez (2013) and Gonzalo Bergessio (2011) among others. The last to arrive in Catania had been the defender John Cruz Monteagudofrom New Chicago.

“There are no words, I found a city; a team, a hobby, that made me feel Catalan. As a team we have done everything, leaving our hearts on the field, knowing all the problems we have had. I can only say that Catania never dies! Thank you”the 26-year-old wrote on his social networks.

This revocation of affiliation by the FIGC, which means, for the moment, the disappearance of the team, comes after the Court of Etna (Catania, Sicily, Italy) ordered the cessation of sporting activity to Catania Calcio, which will not be able to play the last four games remaining in this campaign of the bronze category of Italian football.

Catania was declared bankrupt in mid-December

On December 22, the same court declared officially to Catania bankrupt. Since then, postponements and extensions in offices have become protagonists. Until today, when the tribunehe officially separated the club reddish-blue from group C of the third division, in which they occupied 11th place with options to get into the ‘play-offs’ for promotion to Series B.

“It is with great sadness that I must point out that the termination of the provisional exercise during the regular season causes serious damage to the championship of Serie C and this is a situation that, as President of the League, I never wanted to experience”, declared Francesco Ghirelli, president of Lega Pro Serie C, in an official statement.

The Court’s decision, communicated to Catania, comes after the “Expiration due to breach of the obligation to pay the total amount of the consideration” of the businessman Benedetto Mancini, who had presented the only purchase offer for the club, although he did not pay the total amount set for the transaction, around 500 thousand euros, explains the Lega Pro in the letter.

Catania was the first experience in Europe for coach Diego Simeone

For its part, Catania informed through a statement that it will request a “extraordinary financial intervention, or a contribution from the Lega Proto the extent that it allows combining the interest in continuity in the current championship with the interests of the club’s insolvency procedure.

The etneo club, one of the historic clubs in Italy, militates in Series C since 2015, and the reasons for his fall were not strictly sports. Catania was relegated from Serie B as a match-fixing ban. Since thenthe entity has not managed to get out of the well and, now, the 87-year-old team will not be able to finish the course on the grass.

From this moment, the points that the rest of the teams added against Catania during the course of the season are canceledsomething that has generated a slight variation in the classification of group C of the Italian third division.

