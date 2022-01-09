Shock in Italy over the tragic death of a shooting youth world champion who accidentally shot himself

Cristian Ghilli, junior sports shooting world champion, passed away at age 19 (@cristianghilli)

A tragic death has hit Italian sports hard in recent hours. Cristian Ghilli, junior world champion in sports shooting, passed away this Thursday night at the 19 years after accidentally shooting himself while on a hunting trip near Pisa with a group of friends. He was rushed to a hospital in this city in the Tuscany region but lost his life.

Ghilli had been hunting with his friends in the forest of Montecatini Val di Cecina, in the city of Pisa, Italy. As reported by Gazzetta dello Sport, in an attempt to bend down to pick up some cartridges, shot straight to the stomach. Those who were with him immediately ran to help him when they heard the shot that hit his abdomen and caused a great hemorrhage.

An ambulance quickly arrived at the scene, assisting Cristian Ghilli with first aid and rushed him to the hospital in chickpeas flour pie. They tried to save his life with surgery but could not prevent the tragedy, the doctors could not do anything.

In an attempt to bend down to pick up some cartridges, Cristian Ghilli shot himself straight in the stomach (@cristianghilli)

The aforementioned media points out that the other young people who were with him were questioned at the scene of the events by the Carabinieri from the police station Ponteginori, a town in Tuscany from where Ghilli he was a native.

This young man of only 19 years it was a real promise of clay pigeon shooting, a hope for the sport of his country and his results showed that he was on the way to becoming a potential protagonist in the Olympic Games, Mainly because Italy is one of the great world powers of olympic shooting Y Ghilli he had great innate talent.

Just a few months ago, in October, Ghilli was world champion junior shotgun skeet shooting in the contest held in Lima, Peru. On your trip to South America, Cristian Ghilli he won the team and mixed competitions, as well as bronze in the individual championship. In addition, in May 2021, he had won three gold medals (individual, team and mixed team) in the European championship that took place in Osijek, Croatia.

Ghilli had won three gold medals in a European competition held in Osijek, Croatia (@cristianghilli)

The President of the Italian Shooting Federation, Luciano Rossi, mourned the death of Ghilli and he dedicated some heartfelt words to him through a statement: “We send a moved greeting to a talent snatched too soon from this life, with respect, silence and condolences before a tragedy that leaves everyone shocked. May the earth be kind to you. Goodbye, Cristian.”

KEEP READING:

Commotion in Algeria: a footballer died on the pitch after receiving a blow to the head

Pain in Argentine soccer: at the age of 25, Diego Armando Montiel died

Mourning in Argentine soccer: former referee Jorge Vigliano died