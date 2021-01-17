Shock in Spain by the death of a mountaineer who fell from a mountain of more than 8000 meters, the second highest in the world

Sergi Mingote, the mountaineer who died coming down from K2 (@sergimingote)

Spanish sport is mourning the death of one of its great athletes. This Saturday, the mountaineer Sergi Mingote died during his expedition on K2 after suffering an accident on the descent, after having reached the top of one of the highest mountains in the world.

According to sources related to the expedition, the 50-year-old man from Parets del Vallès, municipality of the city of Barcelona, would have fallen while descending from the C3 sector of the camp to the base. The mountaineer’s death was confirmed by Chhang Dawa, leader of the winter expedition to K2. “Unfortunately we have lost Sergi. The best climber and a great friend “the Nepalese climber wrote on his Facebook account.

In addition, the spokesperson for the Pakistan Mountaineering Club, Karrar haidri, reported that before the accident occurred, Mingote suffered the fracture of both legs due to the hard fall. The emergency services tried to help the Iberian athlete, but their attempts were in vain. The ascent to K2 was led by 55 climbers from 13 different countries.

It is important to note that K2, also known as Chogori / Qogir, Ketu/Kechu, and Monte Godwin-Austen, is a mountain belonging to the Karakorum mountain range, in the system of the Himalayas. It measures 8,611 meters high and is considered the second highest mountain on Earth after Mount Everest -Its highest peak measures almost 9000 meters-. In addition, it is among the most difficult in the world to climb along with Annapurna and Nanga Parbat.

Mingote was one of the best mountaineers in the world (@sergimingote)

At the end of 2020, last December, Mingote arrived in Pakistan to try to climb this mountain in winter, the only one of the 14 eight-thousand that had not been overcome at that time of year to complete his last great challenge in mountaineering. The Spaniard climbed K2 without oxygen in the summer of 2018, an experience that marked a turning point in his career.

“Climbing K2 in winter is the last great challenge for mountaineering. Many think it is impossible, “he said in an interview with the agency. EFE before starting the challenge.

Mingote’s career as a mountaineer is one of the most outstanding in the world. An ultra-endurance athlete, he completed a double ascent to Everest on each of its faces. He also knew how to reach the top of the highest mountains on the five continents and added more than 20 ascents to mountains higher than 6,000 meters. For his part, he managed to complete crossings such as the Gobi Deserts, in Mongolia, and Djanet in the Sahara, he crossed the Strait of Gibraltar by swimming and completed the route of the South Patagonian Ice, among other achievements.

The publication of the President of Spain, Pedro Sánchez

One of the first to be pronounced at the time of the confirmation of his death was Pedro Sanchez, current Spanish president. “Sad death of Sergi Mingote at K2. He wanted to continue making history by being part of the first expedition to crown this mountain in the middle of winter and a tragic accident has ended his life. A huge hug for the loved ones of this great athlete, “said the government leader.

The other one who showed his sadness was the Minister of Health of Spain, Salvador Illa, personal friend of the climber. “Dismayed by the news of the accident that has killed a magnificent athlete, former socialist mayor of Parets and personal friend. A hug and all my affection to Sergi Mingote’s family and friends, ”the official wrote.

Mingote managed to climb the second highest mountain on Earth (@sergimingote)

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

Maximum tension at Tottenham: a threat from Mourinho to Gareth Bale was leaked in training

Scandal at the Australian Open: 47 tennis players will not be able to train for 14 days because cases of coronavirus were detected on their flights