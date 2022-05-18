Shock in Spain: the tourist who died in Mallorca after jumping off a cliff was a former footballer

A Dutch tourist died jumping from a cliff in the Malgrats Islands

A few days ago, last Thursday May 13, it was learned that a Dutch tourist from 31 years He died in Mallorca after hitting the rocks while jumping into the void from a 22 meter cliff in the Malgrats Islands from Santa Ponçain the Majorcan municipality of calvia. The video, filmed by the couple of the fatal victim, traveled the world. The news becomes relevant again because it was learned that it was a former footballer.

Mourad Lamabattewho was on vacation with his wife and two children, was a professional soccer player in Netherlands and made his debut with the first team Vitesseone of the best known clubs in the Eredivisie. Precisely, said club issued a statement to express its condolences.

“Vitesse wishes Lamrabatte’s family and friends much strength to cope with the great loss.”they wrote on social networks, where many fans also left messages of encouragement for their loved ones and some of their former teammates said they were “dismayed”.

The Vitesse dedicated a statement to Mourad Lambrabatte.

The Vitesse also highlighted that Mourad Lamabatte wore the team colors during the 2010/11 season and played a prominent role in the youth team that won a championship Sub-23. He also came to score in a first team friendly match against VIOS Vaassen in July 2010. At present, his physique had completely changed: he earned his living as kickboxing coach.

Mourad he was in Mallorca enjoying a few days vacations with his wife and two childrenthe largest of them 4 yearswith whom he lived in the town of Santa Ponsamnearly Magaluf. In fact, the whole scene where you can see him jumping into the void was recorded by his wife, who was located in a yacht they had rented to enjoy the day Malgrats Islands.

Mourad Lamrabatte, who went on to play professionally for Vitesse, was now a kickboxing coach.

His body was located by GEAS (Special Group for Underwater Activities) of the Civil Guard at the bottom of the sea 15 metros deep. Lamrabatte He was unable to propel himself far enough to reach the water and hit the rocks, although he did not die from the blow. According to local media reports, He drowned after being unconscious. Falling into the water semiconscious, she was unable to swim to safety and did not resist until rescuers arrived.

