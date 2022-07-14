Shock in the United States: an athlete was brutally attacked by a homeless man and almost lost an eye

Kim Glass almost lost an eye



The volleyball player Kim Glass These days she experienced one of the most violent episodes of her life after being attacked by a man in the middle of a public thoroughfare in The Angels, USA. The athlete, who was assisted by a group of bystanders, suffered injuries to her face, and, despite the damage caused, she will not lose her vision.

The woman who won the silver medal in the 2008 Beijing Olympics He told his social networks what happened: “After lunch, I went out to greet a friend and this homeless man appeared. He had something in his hand, it looked like a part of a street car. He just looked at me with eyes full of hate. And when I turned around to go tell my friend, ‘I think there’s something wrong with this person and I think he’s going to hit that car,’ before I knew it a big metal bolt, like a pipe, hit me right here. It happened very fast. He literally threw it at me from the street.”

The violent attack of this homeless man caused facial fractures and an inflammation in his right eye. Some people who were there were able to contain it and prevented further damage. After passing through the hospital, Glass reassured his followers and loved ones by reporting that his vision was not impaired but that it was a miracle that the injuries were not more serious.

“Guys, rest assured, there are a lot of mentally ill people out there on the streets right now. You shouldn’t be afraid when you walk, but it’s true. Be safe, okay? ”, She wrote on her social networks when exposing the fear she now has.

The 37-year-old model and volleyball player has played in teams from countries such as Brazil, China, Russia, the Czech Republic and Turkey, among others. She also represented the United States team in various youth competitions until in 2008 she joined the runner-up team at the Olympic Games.

