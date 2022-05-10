Shock in the world of rugby for the tragic death of Kelly Meafua in full celebration of the victory of his team

Kelly Meaufa was 32 years old (Gettyimages)

During this weekend the world of rugby suffered the loss of Samoan player Kelly Meafua Montauban of the French second division, who on Saturday morning jumped from a bridge into the river tarn when he was celebrating with the rest of his teammates the victory they had achieved a few hours before against Narbonne by 48-40.

In a message posted on his page Facebook, the Montauban Sports Union (USM) reported the death of the rugbier, who was 31 years old, and He spoke of what happened as a “drama” which has surprised everyone.

“USM Sapiac sadly announces the death of Kelly Meafua. We are all shocked by the news of this tragic news that occurred during the night from Friday to Saturday. All our thoughts are with his family, teammates and all the fans of the club”, they wrote in the official account of Instagram Of the entity.

According to information that emerged from France, firefighters were alerted early in the morning to come to the aid of two men who had jumped into the river from the Old Bridge, 22 meters highapparently after leaving a nightclub.

A witness cited by the newspaper The Dispatch He said that after the first one jumped into the water, the second did the same to try to help him. The witness explained that he held back a third member of the group, who was drunk, and that he was also going to jump.

In a quick action after being alerted, firefighters rescued the rugby player, Christopher Vaotoa, 25who was on the shore in a serious state of hypothermia after trying to save his partner, and who was later transferred to the hospital in the city of Montauban.

Meaufa jumped into a river from a 22-meter-high bridge (Gettyimages)

Unfortunately, Meafua’s body was recovered two hours later. During the next few hours, an autopsy will be carried out to determine the causes of death and confirm whether there were traces of alcohol or other drugs in his body.

Originally from Samoa, the 32-year-old athlete had arrived in France in 2015 to continue his sports career. After his arrival he went through Narbonne and Béziers before arriving at Montauban in 2020. During this season, the former Rugby Sevens international he had played 24 games of the championship and scored eight tries.

“Kelly was a player much appreciated by all, his joie de vivre was communicative and radiant. We have lost a player, a friend, a brother,” added the club.

