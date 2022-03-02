Shock in the world of sports: a 19-year-old Ukrainian athlete died in the midst of the Russian invasion of that country

Yevhen Malyshev was carrying out military tasks

The “military operation” that Vladimir Putin began days ago on Ukrainian territory unleashed an invasion of Russian forces on that country. The local army resists this scenario and the day-to-day images left by this war move the entire world. A news that was known in the last hours resonated strongly in the sports field: a 19-year-old athlete named Yevhen Malyshev died.

The news was spread by different European media after the confirmation provided by the Ukrainian Biathlon Federation on its website. “The Ukrainian Biathlon Federation reports the tragic death of a member of the Ukrainian junior national team, Yevhen Malyshev, born in Kharkov in 2002. The athlete had finished his performances two years ago, ”said the agency about this athlete who turned 20 in the next few days according to some reports.

“We send our deepest condolences to his family, friends and relatives. May he rest in peace,” they concluded. the boy was carrying out military duties in his hometown, although no further details about the circumstances were released the fact. According to statistics, he had participated in at least nine official biathlon competitions between 2018 and 2022.

During the last hours different photos and videos of a ferocious attack by Russian troops on the government building in Kharkov.

In recent days there has been news of different ordinary citizens who have decided to join the regular army or local militias to defend their regions against the Russian invasion. Among them, different athletes were registered, several recognized, such is the case of Yuriy Vernydubthe 56-year-old coach of Sheriff Tiraspol of Transnistria, the team that gave the surprise against Real Madrid.

Lomachenko joined the armies of his country (Photo: Lomus_official)

Although one of the most resonant surnames is that of the boxer Vasily Lomachenko, former world lightweight champion in three divisions (WBA, WBO and WBC), who returned to his hometown of Odessa to join the Territorial Defense Battalion. “He The Belgorod-Dnestrovsky Territorial Defense Battalion has been formed and armed. In the territorial defense, the boxer Vasily Lomachenko”, reported the personal blog called Lomus Oficial. Another world boxing champion of the stature of Oleksandr Usykwho recently snatched the heavyweight reign from Britain’s Anthony Joshua, decided to join his nation’s civilian armies.

