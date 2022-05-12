Shock over the death of a cyclist in the middle of a race in the desert

More than 400 cyclists signed up for the 2022 edition (EFE)

The Spanish Ernest Escolano50, died this Tuesday at the Mohammed VI University Hospital in Marrakech as a result of a heart problem suffered during the second stage of the Titan Desertdisputed on Monday between Merzouga and Ksar Jdaid, a hard day of intense heat and with 102 kilometers of travel.

The cyclist required emergency medical assistance in the second stage, at kilometer 82, where He was treated by the track health team, who applied first aid to stabilize him. He was then transferred by helicopter to the Hospital Center, where, a little later, he died despite medical efforts, according to the race organization’s statement.

Escolano competed in the Master 50 category, wore the Krypteia jersey and had finished the first stage of the Titan Desert in 357th place. From the organization, as well as the participants, medical team, sponsors, journalists and the entire race capsule that accompanies the test, they transferred their condolences and affection to their relatives and relatives.

The Titan Desert consists of six stages and covers a route of 600 kilometers (EFE)

Three years later the Titan put on the mourning ribbon again for the death of a participant. On April 29, 2019, the also Spanish Fernando Civera, 46, died in the middle of the stage due to “heart failure” during the second stage. The cyclist was in a “complicated area of ​​dunes, outside the usual area marked by navigation devices”, at kilometer 55 of the second stage, that was disputed between Merzouga and Ouzina, of 105 kilometers, the organization of the test commented then.

The Titan Desert 2022 has been called “Infinite Hell”. The test takes place in Morocco between May 8 and 13, with 600 km divided into 6 stages of maximum demand. The initial stage had sections of canyons, mountains and dunes of high difficulty; the second was the first in marathon mode, without assistance, with more than 1,000 meters of unevenness and fast tracks.

The adventure will continue with the great third stage of 1,500 meters of unevenness, with a route of 125 km considered the most difficult of this edition since the dunes will be the protagonists. The fourth chapter returns to the dunes of Erg Chebbi, with another 1,000 meters of unevenness, large plains and sandy areas. For the fifth day, the great navigation stage awaits in which each participant will design their route in a loop around the dunes of Erg Chebbi, where they will have mountain areas, valleys and plains to ride. The sixth and last will be more accessible, 78 km long, short but intense.

With information from EFE

The statement that reported the death of the runner:

From the organization of the Titan Desert Morocco we announce, with deep sadness and pain, the death of the Aragonese Ernesto Escolano Gil, a participant in this year’s edition of the race. At kilometer 82 of stage 2, the runner required emergency medical assistance. Immediately, he was treated by the track health team and after applying first aid and stabilizing him, he was transferred by helicopter to the Mohammed VI University Hospital Center in Marrakech where, a little later, he died despite medical efforts.

From the organization, as well as the participants, medical team, sponsors, journalists and the entire race capsule that accompanies the test, they convey their condolences and affection to their family and friends.

