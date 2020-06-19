Shock, The Walking Dead Will Answer One Of Followers’ Biggest Questions With A New Comic

The existence of this challenge is kind of attention-grabbing relating to the TV collection, which is able to quickly meet up with the purpose within the comics when Negan stopped exhibiting up. Granted, Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Negan has taken some totally different narrative paths than his two-dimensional counterpart, and Morgan’s recognition inside the fanbase makes it appear unlikely that he’ll be going away quickly into Season 11. That mentioned, Lauren Cohan’s Maggie will make her long-awaited return within the delayed Season 10 finale, and she or he is NOT going to be completely satisfied to see Negan strolling free because the “savior” who killed Alpha. She would possibly very properly kill him in chilly blood, exactly as a strategy to flip the script on readers.