Shock, The Walking Dead Will Answer One Of Followers’ Biggest Questions With A New Comic

Go away a Remark
Whereas AMC’s The Walking Dead is exhibiting no indicators of slowing down – no less than past its presently delayed Season 10 finale – the comedian e book collection was shockingly delivered to a sudden finish in 2019 when creator Robert Kirkman introduced the Grimes household was hanging up its cowboy hats for good with challenge #193. Now, Skybound has quickly reversed that call so as to ship a ultimate Walking Dead particular challenge that ought to clear up an enormous query that the principle story did not clear up: what occurred to Negan?
As readers of the comedian e book know, Negan mainly dropped out of the principle storyline in #174 (the problem earlier than the “New World Order” arc launched the Commonwealth group). Maggie had tracked Negan down, bent on killing him to avenge Glenn’s homicide, however modified her thoughts after seeing how prepared Negan was to die. Whereas some followers suspected he’d dedicated suicide after destroying Lucille #2, the then-final challenge revealed that Negan was nonetheless alive in a principally empty city following the time-jump, and that Carl recurrently introduced him provides, although with none communication. The former villain made the briefest look in #193, as he was proven bringing flowers to his spouse Lucille’s grave.
Now, followers will get an opportunity to be taught what Negan’s life was like throughout that point bounce, with Skybound Leisure’s upcoming launched Negan Lives!, a one-off particular challenge that may doubtless function the last-of-the-last swan songs for the comedian e book aspect of the Walking Dead franchise. Here is the logline from the undertaking’s press launch, which understandably does not give away very a lot.
Spurned by a slowly rebuilding society, Negan lives a lifetime of determined isolation… or does he? Within the custom of Right here’s Negan, this all-new story in Negan Lives #1 offers readers a glimpse into what has occurred to 1 The Walking Dead‘s hottest characters within the time since his final look in The Walking Dead #174.
The existence of this challenge is kind of attention-grabbing relating to the TV collection, which is able to quickly meet up with the purpose within the comics when Negan stopped exhibiting up. Granted, Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Negan has taken some totally different narrative paths than his two-dimensional counterpart, and Morgan’s recognition inside the fanbase makes it appear unlikely that he’ll be going away quickly into Season 11. That mentioned, Lauren Cohan’s Maggie will make her long-awaited return within the delayed Season 10 finale, and she or he is NOT going to be completely satisfied to see Negan strolling free because the “savior” who killed Alpha. She would possibly very properly kill him in chilly blood, exactly as a strategy to flip the script on readers.
Take a look at the paintings for the Negan Lives! cowl beneath.
Nothing says Negan like smirking by a face filled with blood spatter. Fortunately, followers will not need to get splashed with something so as to get a duplicate of Negan Lives! Nonetheless, everybody WILL must go to a comic book e book store (on July 1) so as to buy it – or have it delivered, in fact – as a result of Skybound won’t be releasing the problem in digital type in any respect, solely as a bodily comedian e book.
There’s even a considerably charitable facet right here, simply in case anybody thinks that Robert Kirkman and artist Charlie Adlard are simply doing this for the cash. As impressed by DC Comics execs’ latest determination to chop ties with Diamond Distribution, so as to convey again the publisher-to-fans direct market, Kirkman and Adlard are granting comedian retailers 100% of the Negan Lives! proceeds. Here is how Kirkman defined it:
Whereas Charlie Adlard and I had laid the collection to relaxation, this felt like one thing particular we might do for the shop house owners who made our collection successful to start with. To that finish, I’m completely satisfied to report that 100% of the income generated from this e book will go to the shops promoting it. The retailer group does backbreaking work to get comics into the arms of our loving followers, we must always all be doing extra in these attempting occasions to indicate them how appreciated they’re.
I do not learn about you guys, however I had a blast with Here is Negan, even when the bouncing storyline wasn’t the simplest format to get into. One can solely assume that Kirkman will discover no less than one new sympathetic layer so as to add to the character, probably whereas additionally giving him a brand new relationship of some sort. I am hoping that Negan Lives! goes even deeper into the longer term than #193 did, in order that we will understand that rather more of this post-apocalyptic panorama.
Negan Lives! will hit comedian e book cabinets on Wednesday, July 1, which is not distant in any respect. Keep tuned to CinemaBlend for information on when The Walking Dead will return with Season 10’s Princess-filled finale, in addition to what the filming schedule would possibly appear to be for Season 11. Within the meantime, our Summer time 2020 TV Premiere schedule will clue you in on all the things heading to the small display very quickly.
Add Comment