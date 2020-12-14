Shock to BJP in West Bengal, powerful front announced support for Mamata Banerjee

Gorkha Janmukti Morcha Supports Mamata Banerjee: Election enthusiasts have increased a lot before the assembly elections in West Bengal in March-April next year. There is a lot of news about the confrontation between BJP and Trinamool before the elections. Meanwhile, it has come that the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) will support the Mamata Barnaji-led Trinamool, leaving the BJP this time. Also Read – Rajasthan Nagar Nikay Chunav Result: Know which party got how many seats in the municipal elections in Rajasthan …

Significantly, the Gorkhas have influence in eight Lok Sabha seats in North Bengal. In the last Lok Sabha elections, with the support of Gorkha community, BJP won 7 of these 8 seats. Now this time Gorkha Janmukti Morcha has spoken of supporting Trinamool. This can give a big blow to BJP.

Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) chief Bimal Gurung said during a public meeting in Alipurduar district that his organization would support Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the 2021 West Bengal assembly elections. He accused the BJP-led NDA government at the Center of 'never showing seriousness' for a permanent solution to the issue of separate state for Gorkhas.

Gurung said at a rally in Veerpada in the district with a large population of Gurkhas, "Modiji (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) please reply. What did you do for a permanent solution to our demand? "He said that on the contrary, Banerjee fulfilled the promises made to the community in terms of development and economic progress. Therefore, we have decided to support him in the upcoming assembly elections.