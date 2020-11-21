Shock to Congress: Telangana veteran leader who left Rahul Gandhi’s foot also left Congress

Hyderabad: When Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are camping in Goa for good health, then senior Congress leader of Telangana Sarva Satyanarayana has announced to leave the party and join hands with the BJP on Saturday. Also Read – Bihar government sought details of vacant posts from all departments, recruitment is going to start soon

Let us tell that in the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) – 2, Satyanarayana was the Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways. There was a time when he even touched the feet of Rahul Gandhi, 16 years younger than him. In the last few days, many Congress leaders have left the party in Telangana, where it had a powerful and large base. Also Read – Bihar government should bring law against Love Jihad: Union Minister Giriraj Singh

Satyanarayana said, “I am joining BJP because the country needs the leadership of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.” At the same time, he also praised the works of BJP leaders of Telangana. The 66-year-old leader said, “Whatever the conditions, poor people should be helped. Modi has pledged to make India better in the world. ” Also Read – Congress infighting came in front, Kapil Sibal said – I am raising the voice of workers

Satyanarayana said that he is not a part of ‘Operation Aukarsha’ (bringing leaders of different parties into the party illegally) and talks to join BJP were going on for the last six months.

He said, “BJP representatives from Delhi were sent to meet me. I too was called to Delhi for talks. It would be good to join BJP as a Dalit leader of South India. “

Satyanarayana said that he has not asked BJP to give any kind of assurance. He further said, “I always get positions based on my work and leadership. I have never asked any party to get me any position. ” At the same time, he refused to comment on the condition of the Congress party.

According to Satyanarayana, if there is any rival to the BJP in the state, it is the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS). He said, “We will compete with the TRS government. People are tired of TRS, they are not doing well. Everyone hoped that the dream of ‘Bangaru (golden) Telangana’ would come true after the formation of the new state, but the power passed to one family. “