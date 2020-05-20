Shock, Tom Hanks’ WWII Movie Greyhound Is Heading To Streaming

The film follows the true story of Ernest Krause, the first-time commander of a Navy destroyer who should lead 37 Allied ships in the course of the Battle of the Atlantic in protection in opposition to German U-boats. Greyhound is directed by Get Low’s Aaron Schneider and primarily based on a 1955 C.S. Forester novel known as The Good Shepherd. The film is Hanks’ third function he has starred in and written after 1996’s That Factor You Do! and 2011’s Larry Crowne. Try the Greyhound trailer beneath: