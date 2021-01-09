Shock: UFC fighter Irwin Rivera was arrested for attempting to stab his two sisters to death

River is 31 years old and fought three times for the UFC (Photo: @ irivera144_1)

The world of mixed martial arts lives hours of deep shock after hearing the news of the arrest of the fighter Irwin Rivera after being accused of try to stab his two sisters to death. The 31-year-old athlete remains in police custody at the West Palm Beach Florida Detention Center according to online records from the Florida Sheriff’s Office.

The Mexican, who holds a record of 10 wins and 5 losses throughout his career, he was arrested on Thursday for two counts of first degree first degree murder. The chronicler Eric Kowal gave details of what happened and was the one who reported that Rivera was arrested because allegedly stabbed his sisters.

The incident would have developed when the women (aged 22 and 23) were visiting their brother’s house and received this brutal attack with a knife while they were sleeping in a guest room. The report – which the specialized media replied MMA Journal– indicates that one of them managed to escape and asked the neighbors for help. Both had injuries to their back, head, face, arms, and hands. Rivera initially managed to escape and was later detained by the police. As it became known, he would have declared that the attack on his sisters “was his purpose” because “a higher power indicated it to him”.

According to the site Fox News, an amount was not established for the wrestler’s bail and clarified that in Florida first degree first degree murder charges carry a possible death sentence or life imprisonment. Rivera had last fought in September of last year in the UFC Night and was defeated by Andre Ewell by split decision. The sportsman, who is nicknamed The Beast According to the UFC official website, he is not among the top 16 fighters in the bantamweight ranking led by Russian Petr Yan.

Rivera is currently detained in Florida

The main mixed martial arts company released a statement on the matter that was replicated by the different media after the news was known: “UFC is aware of the recent incident that involved Irwin Rivera and subsequently received information from his management that he has been exhibiting behavior consistent with mental health problems”. At the same time, it was known that the fight he had scheduled for March 13 against Ray Rodríguez was canceled. “The allegations are extremely worrying and the organization is currently gathering additional information. The investigation is ongoing and any possible next steps, including disciplinary action or medical attention, will be determined upon completion. Further, The UFC has informed Rivera’s management that he will not be offered a fight at this time.”, They assured.

Rivera, who lives in Boynton Beach, He had obtained his ticket to the UFC in May 2020 and came to fight three times for that company, with two defeats and one victory. Previously, he had managed to boost his name in the bantamweight division at the Titan Fighting Championships, which have been under the UFC since 2015. Two years ago, Rivera seized the interim title from Titan after beating Matt Wagy by KO.

