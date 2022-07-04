Shocking accident at the start of Formula 1: the Chinese Guanyu Zhou suffered a dangerous rollover

The start of Guanyu Zhou’s career and accident

After the start of the Formula 1 Great Britain Grand Prix there was a hair-raising accident in which three pilots were involved and the one who got the worst part was the Chinese Guanyu Zhouwho ended up capsizing with his Alfa Romeo after a touch with English George Russell, whose Mercedes was damaged. The Thai was also left out for this incident Alex Albonwhich runs in Williams.

At the beginning of the competition the eyes were on the surpassing of Max Verstappen (Red Bull) who from second place surpassed Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) and went on to command the actions. Also for the great game of Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) that from the fifth place was located third.

But on reaching the first corner Russell closed to avoid being overtaken by Pierre Gasly (Alpha Tauri) who touched the Englishman who in turn rammed the Asian. Behind them Albon took his foot off the accelerator in the crash and was touched by Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin), but the Thai was also left out.

The FIA ​​post informing the panorama of the drivers involved in the accident of the first start (@fia)

Zhou overturned his car and the images paralyzed everyone’s hearts. His car ended up between the rubber bumpers and the wire fence. Television showed the repetitions and they were shocking. In the official transmission they reported that the Chinese was in good condition beyond the blow. The race was neutralized to serve Zhou and it was difficult to get him out of his car because of the position he was left in.

Then a statement from the International Automobile Federation (FIA) confirmed that Albon and Zhou “After the incident at the beginning of the race, the emergency teams responded immediately and the drivers of car 23 (Albon) and car 24 (Zhou) were taken to the medical center. Both drivers were conscious and will be evaluated at the medical center.”. The teammate of the Chinese, Valtteri Bottasconfirmed by radio his good condition.

Then the mother entity added that “two pilots involved in the incident at the beginning of the race were checked at the medical center. There were no major injuries. The driver of car 24 (Zhou) is under observation at the medical center. The driver of car 23 (Albon) will be airlifted to Coventry Hospital for preventative checks. The driver of Car 63 (Russell) was reviewed by medical personnel and was declared fit..

El posteo de Guanyu Zhou (@zhouguanyu24)

Later, from his Instagram account, Zhou conveyed calm and wrote that “I’m fine, everything is clear. The Halo saved me today. Thank you all for your kind messages.”

In this accident and in the prevention of more serious consequences, the Halo once again responded as it prevented Zhou’s head from hitting the asphalt when he overturned and traveled the meters on the track and the leca bed. Also in the final impact in which he was almost glued to the public. Another issue to highlight is how the rubber fenders and the fencing absorbed the shock. Security measures were key to avoiding a tragedy.

After the neutralization, the race had an exciting procedure in which there were four pointers, the Sainz, Verstappen again, Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) and Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes). The victory went to Sainz who for the first time climbed to the highest step of the podium.

THE PHOTOS OF THE ACCIDENT

After George Russell’s touch, Guanyu Zhou overturns (REUTERS / Molly Darlington)

Guanyu Zhou is already turned around and George Russell appears behind (REUTERS / Molly Darlington)

Note the sparks. The halo saved another pilot again, in this case Guanyu Zhou (REUTERS / Molly Darlington)

Impressive image of how Guanyu Zhou was skimming the asphalt (REUTERS / Molly Darlington)

The accident happened on the first lap. Photo: REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

Multiple cars were involved. Photo: REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

Guanyu Zhou’s Alfa Romeo overcame the circuit’s containment barriers. Photo: REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

Guanyu Zhou is out of danger. Photo: REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

The race was immediately neutralized. Photo: REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

Several spectators wanted to jump onto the track after the accident. Photo: REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

The images reflect the seriousness of the accident. Photo: REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

George Russell’s Mercedes was another of those affected. Photo: REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

This is how they retired the single-seaters that had to leave the race. Photo: REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

