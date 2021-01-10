Shocking accident in alpine skiing: Tommy Ford hit his head and had to be evacuated by helicopter

Tommy Ford accident on Ski

The American Tommy Ford He was the victim this Saturday of a violent fall in the final part of the second giant of Adelboden, in Switzerland, causing a half-hour interruption in the alpine skiing test.

The 31-year-old skier suffered “A knee injury in the process of being evaluated”, but his “head and elbow injuries are minor and progressing positively,” tweeted hours later the US ski and snowboard team. In addition, it was reported that within minutes he would have regained consciousness beyond the heavy fall on the track.

The American, tenth in the first Adelboden giant on Friday, had launched this Saturday with the number four number. Yesterday he finished in tenth position in the competition, which was won by the Frenchman Alexis Pinturault, followed by the Croatian Filip Zubcic Filip and the Swiss Marco Odermatt.

Ford collided with a door at the steep landing site and fell on his head before finishing a few dozen meters below, in the safety zone. The medical service quickly intervened and the skier had to be evacuated by helicopter after twenty minutes of being treated.

The winner of the test was the Frenchman Alexis Pinturault, who had already won the other Adelboden Giant on Friday. In general, Alexis Pinturault has 115 points more than the current champion of the Great Crystal Globe, the Norwegian Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, fourth on Friday and fifth this Saturday at the Swiss station.

Tommy Ford He is the fifth classified in the discipline of the giant and this season his best result in the World Cup was the 2nd place achieved in the giant of Santa Caterina Valfurva (Italy). In his records, the Texas native has two appearances in the Winter Olympics (Canada 2010 and South Korea 2018). At the end of 2019 he finished first in the giant slalom in Beaver Creek (USA).

