Shocking accident in Nascar: a car flew through the air, lost the engine and caused a ball of fire

The pilot Myatt Snider was unharmed, despite the fact that his vehicle was destroyed



This weekend was the first date of the NASCAR Xfinity Series, the second most important division of this category of American motorsports. Undoubtedly, the most impressive moment of the great race held in the traditional circuit of Daytona it happened on the last lap, when the pilot had an accident Myatt Snider.

The 27-year-old American runner lost control of his vehicle after a brush with a colleague and crashed into the retaining wall. Immediately after, the car went airborne, lost its engine and began to spin that, miraculously, did not involve any other competitors. It is that the images of the car completely lifted off the runway, tumbling uncontrollably and Covered in flames they anticipated a possible catastrophe that finally did not happen.

Own Snider He was able to walk out of the car, when he was treated by the specialists, while the race was stopped for the protection of the rest of the drivers, since that section of the track had been plagued with auto parts.

Snider’s vehicle lost its engine in one of the impacts

“It was the last lap, and everyone was trying to push as hard as possible, and I was trying to hold my position. Then I felt a push, and I started to feel the car going to the right. Then I thought how long it would last like this. It was violent. I saw sparks flying everywhere. When something like this happens, you don’t really know what’s going on. You just know you’re going in some direction, and it’s not the right one.. He was just holding on, hunched over, holding everything together as best he could,” he recounted. Snider in statements released by Fox Sports.

The pilot also left a message on social networks: “Where do I start? I am grateful to my team because they built a fast and safe Camaro. We were up there! And I’m also thankful that the man upstairs kept me safe. I prayed for it. He knew it. The door and my seat were the only things that didn’t fly off. Kind of wild, really.”

Car number 31 was completely wrecked. Its wheels were thrown out as well as its engine, due to the violent blows against the track. Fortunately, the security measures worked perfectly and there were no injuries.

Austin Hill was established as the winner of the first test of 2022, having been the leader at the time of the crash of Snider. Of the 120 laps, he led the test in 23 of them and was able to take advantage of the accidental abandonment of the current champion of the category, Daniel Hemricon turn 91 involving 10 vehicles. Nascar Xfinity Series will have its second race next weekend at Auto Club Speedway.

KEEP READING:

The shocking blow to an Argentine player in French rugby that left him knocked out and sent him to the hospital: “They already turned on the TV”

Hamilton defended the driver who starred in the accident that led to a historic definition of Formula 1

The day that Turismo Carretera changed forever: 25 years after its last road race