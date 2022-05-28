Shocking accident in the run-up to the Indianapolis 500: a car hit the wall at 350 km/h and flew through the air

This was Colton Herta’s accident in the run-up to the Indianapolis 500

The hearts of those present at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway stopped for a few seconds after shocking accident that starred Colton Herta. The American pilot, part of the team Andretti Autosport, he hit the retaining wall and his car went airborne in the last practice before what will be the 106th edition of the 500 miles of the Indy 500.

When there were about 25 minutes remaining for the end of the session, the vehicle that Herta was driving he lost control between turns 1 and 2, causing him to slide with his right side against the outside wall. The impact caused the American driver’s car to spin in the air before falling headfirst onto the asphalt..

Immediately afterwards, the partly wrecked car of the young 22-year-old runner walked several meters while his head was protected by the Aeroscreen, which prevented contact with the asphalt with his head, as happens in Formula 1 with the Halo. It is worth noting that the final training before the race this Saturday had been delayed several minutes due to the heavy rains that fell in the area of ​​the circuit.

Once the serious accident occurred, in a few seconds the assistance and medical teams of the category approached the scene. First, they had to turn the car upside down to verify Herta’s state of health. According to several images from cameras on board the passenger compartment, the American drew his arms in before the impact to suffer greater damage.

The car flew through the air

Once he was removed from the vehicle, the pilot left by his own means and walking from the area where the car was stopped. Herta was in 18th position with an average speed of more than 350 kilometers per hour and had achieved a record of 40.0567 seconds in his best lap, just under half a second behind the fastest in practice, Brazilian Tony Kanaan.

“I feel sad about the car. We were doing well in the session but I think I went too fast into the corner. I’m fine, surely we can repair it because it was a very strong blow to the side. If necessary, we will have to go for the backup car we have, ”said the American as he left the medical center.

The IndyCar medical staff explained that Herta lhe arrived conscious at the medical center so he was in good health after a first check-up. However, since the sensors exceeded the limit of recommended G forces for pilots, more tests will be carried out to verify its evolution.

This is how they took Colton Herta’s car from the circuit (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

