Shocking accident of Lando Norris in the classification of the Belgian Grand Prix of Formula 1

The hearts of all the protagonists and fans of Formula 1 stopped when Lando Norris suffered a shocking accident in the course of the Q3 of the classification of Belgian Grand Prix that will be run this Sunday at the circuit of Spa-Francorchamps by date 12 of the 2021 calendar of the category.

After being the fastest in the first two qualifying rounds, the British driver aboard his McLaren was attempting a fast lap when, in heavy rain falling on the track of the iconic Belgian racetrack, lost control of his car on the climb from the dangerous Eau Rouge corner to the Raidillon.

As can be seen in the on-board camera from the accident footage, Norris lightly played the right piano and went off to the left side, off-piste, where hit the tire barrier at high speed. Once the collision occurred, the McLaren made several laps until it stopped diagonally to the sector where it collided.

Sparks in Norris’s car after impact

A few seconds later, the first to approach the young driver’s wrecked car was the multiple champion’s Aston Martin. Sebastian Vettel. The German racer stopped next to the McLaren to see if his colleague was in good condition. Once the car was removed, medical services were present at the same time as Norris descended from the car under his own power.. Before entering one of the security cars, it was seen how the left forearm was taken as a result of the hard impact.

Just minutes before what happened at the circuit, it had been Vettel who had asked the race management that it was necessary to put a red flag to stop qualifying. What did I say, what did I say? Red flag … it was unnecessary “, said the former Ferrari on the team’s radio after they announced the stoppage of the test due to the Norris accident.

Norris’s McLaren was destroyed

Before you wreck your McLaren, the British had been the fastest in Q1 and Q2, beating Max Verstappen (Red Bull) by almost half a second in the first round and by more than 2 thousandths over current champion Lewis Hamilton in the second. In this way, it was presented as a great candidate to stay with the last part of the classification and thus surpass the leaders of the drivers’ championship of this season.

After what happened, It was the team that confirmed that Norris was treated by the doctors on the circuit while the batch was stopped for several minutes until it resumed.. Once the cars were back on the track, Dutchman Verstappen was the fastest and ended up as the winner of the pole position with a time of 1: 59.765. Second finished George Russell aboard the Williams (2: 00.086) and in third position Hamilton finished (2: 00.099). Daniel Ricciardo secured his best performance in qualifying since joining McLaren in fourth place and Vettel was 5th.

Lando had to go through a series of routine checks and his team confirmed hours later that he will be able to race on Sunday: “After the precautionary checks after an accident during qualifying for the Belgian Grand Prix, Lando Norris has been cleared to compete in the 2021 Belgian Grand Prix by the track doctor and the FIA ​​medical delegate”.

It is important to remember that only 24 hours before the accident that Norris starred in, seven riders participated in a dramatic car for the W Series – women’s formula category – that ended with two drivers hospitalized for the blows suffered in the event. Also the product of a copious drizzle, Sarah Moore crashed directly into the rubber containment. This was followed by a chain crash involving six other cars, with the worst part being taken by the Dutch driver Beitske Visser. His car flew through the air after hitting the guard and, once he fell back onto the track, he was hit by Fabienne Wohlwend.

