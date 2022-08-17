Shocking case of monkeypox in Germany: he thought it was sunburn and his nose started to rot

The man’s nose began to rot after a test for monkeypox and an undiagnosed STD

The nose of a 40-year-old German with monkeypox is rotting After the initial belief that it was a Sun burn. This is one of the cases more impressive until the moment of this wave of infections.

The man, who asked to remain anonymous, went to a doctor after he appeared a red spot in the nose. The professional told him that it was a sunburn and that he should not worry. However, after a few days, the mark started to turn black. And the patient also began to look sores with pus on the bodyincluding some serious ones around the penis and mouth, reported the medical journal Infection.

The man was tested for monkeypox, given antivirals to combat the virus, and was also tested for sexually transmitted diseases (for the first time, he told doctors) which revealed that, in addition, he had undiagnosed syphilis and HIV.

The monkeypox medication was effective in drying up the sores but partially improved the nose by reducing swelling. According to the study authors, this case was so serious because HIV left the man immunocompromised and susceptible to necrosis, the death of body tissue.

The doctors who treated this patient did not provide further information on his recovery.

Some 10,000 monkeypox infections have been reported in the Americas in 24 countries since the start of the outbreak, representing 36% of global cases, PAHO said.

On July 24, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency of international concern, its highest alert level. And he said the current outbreak primarily affects men who have sex with men (MSM).

Most cases are mild and the patient heals only after two to four weeks, but deaths have been reported outside of Africa.. Some of the deceased also suffered from other pathologies, including a 45-year-old Peruvian who had abandoned his HIV/AIDS medication and died on August 1.

The disease was first identified in humans in 1970 in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and is endemic in several countries in Africa. It is considered a rare viral disease transmitted by close contact with an infected person and skin lesions.

According to the latest balance of the WHO, there have been 31,665 cases y 12 deaths in the world for this condition.

(With information from AFP)

