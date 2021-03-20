Shocking collapse of a UFC fighter: she fainted twice at weigh-in and was removed on a stretcher

UFC fighter fainted twice at weigh-in

Moments of great fright were experienced during the weigh-ins prior to the UFC Vegas 22 of this Saturday. A fighter named Julia Stoliarenko fainted twice while trying to scale the scale heading into her women’s bantamweight match against Julia Avila, which caused it to have to be withdrawal on a stretcher and that their fight is canceled.

Stoliarenko stepped on the scale in Las Vegas with the goal of weighing 61 kilograms to be authorized to enter the octagon. From one moment to the next, the Lithuanian fighter from 27 years he began to lose his balance.

When tried to take a step back, staggered and collapsed against the backdrop. Several security officers and doctors from the UFC they reached out to help Stoliarenko, leading her to a chair in the corner of the stage. She sat for a moment. Donatas Uktveris, his coach, brought him water. And then he weighed himself again.

Brazilian Tabatha Ricci showed Stoliarenko’s methods of cutting weight.

And that’s when Julia Stoliarenko passed out a second time. The Nevada State Athletic Commission allowed him to get back on the scale to try to successfully give the 135.5 pounds And despite succeeding, he collapsed again. Immediately, he was carried out of the room on a stretcher and taken to a nearby hospital. The fight has been canceled due to weight loss issues, as reported from the UFC to the chain ESPN.

Weight cutting is one of the most dangerous practices of the mixed martial arts (MMA). Fighters sometimes lose 10 to 15 kilos in the days and weeks leading up to weigh-in, sweating the weight in a hot bath or sauna. Precisely, the Brazilian fighter Tabatha Ricci had posted a photo on Instagram a photo of Stoliarenko in a bathtub by submitting to these dangerous practices.

Julia Stoliarenko (9-4-2) had a five-fight winning streak until his last appearance, where he suffered a unanimous decision loss to Yana Kunitskaya on his debut in UFC. Now the former bantamweight champion of Invicta FC he will have to recover and wait for another chance.

KEEP READING:

MMA Shock: Khabib Nurmagomedov Confirmed “100% Officially Retired” From UFC

The spectacular “tornado” kick in the UFC: he beat by KO in just 48 seconds and went viral

An eye poke forced a UFC fight to be called off and started the debate on a historic rule change