Shocking disclosure in CSE test, big brands are feeding you sugar syrup, not honey

Chinese Sugar Syrup In Honey: A shocking picture of adulteration of all the big brands of the country has been revealed. The Center for Science and Environment (CSE) has found that Chinese sugar syrup, or sugar solution, is being added to the honey of most companies. CSE, CSE conducted honey samples of 13 companies, out of which 77 percent have been adulterated.

CSE Director General Sunita Narayan told the India Habitat Center in Delhi on Wednesday that this adulteration cannot be captured by the Indian standards set to check the purity of honey, as Chinese companies are preparing sugar syrup, which Indian The test standards are easily met.

The organization claims that many such business web portals are running in China, who claim to sell sugar syrup that is not under investigation. Companies which are making such claims, are also exporting their products in India. Meanwhile, Dabur and Patanjali have denied CSE claims. Companies say that they collect honey in a natural way and this report of CSE seems to be a deliberate attempt to tarnish their brand image.

Investigation revealed that Chinese companies export this syrup in the name of fructose to India. Evidence of adulteration of this syrup in honey has been found. CSE has said that the adulteration found in soft drinks during investigation in 2003 and 2006 is more dangerous than the adulteration of honey. This adulteration is going to harm our health further.

The CSE had last year warned the FSSAI importers and state food commissioners to stop importing golden syrup, invert sugar syrup and rice syrup into honey. This is more dangerous for people’s health.