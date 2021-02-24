Shocking images: this is how Tiger Woods’ vehicle was after the accident

The focus on the vehicle, which was smashed (Reuters)

The American Golfer Tiger Woods He was hospitalized on Tuesday after suffering a shocking car accident in Los Angeles (California) and was operated on for “multiple” injuries, according to local police and his agent.

“He suffers from different injuries to his legs and” is currently in surgery, “said Mark Steinberg, agent for Woods, in a statement to the magazine Golf Digest. “We appreciate your privacy and support,” he added.

Woods, who was traveling alone in the only crashed car, had to be removed from the vehicle by firefighters and “taken to a local hospital for his injuries,” the Los Angeles County sheriff’s office reported, without specifying the severity of the injuries sustained. by the athlete.

“The vehicle suffered significant damage”added the statement. The police received the accident report at 7:12 am on Tuesday morning and are investigating the causes of the collision, which caused the car in which Woods was traveling to overturn at the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Ranchos Palos Verdes . The athlete was heading north on Hawthorne Boulevard at Blackhorse Road when it crashed.

Local media published images of the vehicle of Woods, 45 years old, overturned to one side of the accident site, in the town of Ranchos Palos Verdes (Los Angeles). Its status and the description of the salvage generated a great impact on fans and the world of sport in general.

Due to the conditions of the area where the car was left, the destruction evidenced by it and the blows that the victim had, firefighters had to use a tool known as “Jaws Of Life” to be able to release it. These pliers can be used both to cut part of the bodywork and to spread and separate it, with the intention of creating a hole for the victim to exit.

Woods is considered the best golfer of all time according to various specialists and has won the Masters Tournament five times, the US Open three times, the PGA Championship four times and the British Open three times. Lately, a back injury for which he was operated on five times (the last in January of this year) had taken him away from the playing fields.

Tiger was traveling alone in his car at the time of the collision (KABC-TV via AP)

The accident happened at 7.12 a.m., Los Angeles time (Reuters)

There were no curves on that stretch, so it is unclear why it ended up going through the bushes on the side of the asphalt before the car rolled over (Reuters)

The firefighters had to use a tool known as “Jaws Of Life” to release him (Reuters)

Another car, which was not involved in the incident, stopped after seeing what happened and was hit from behind, according to local authorities (Reuters)

Just weeks ago, the American had left the operating room after undergoing a microdiscotomy, the fifth operation on his back that he had throughout his career (KABC-TV via AP)

With information from AFP

