Shocking injury to Ecuadorian Robert Arboleda: he fractured his ankle and could miss the World Cup in Qatar

Serious injury of Robert Arboleda in San Pablo

Gustavo Alfaro received bad news like all of Ecuador: the defender of the selected Robert Arboleda suffered a painful injury in the last match he played with San Pablo from Brazil and his participation in the Qatar 2022 World Cup is in danger. The 30-year-old central defender fractured his left ankle after rejecting a ball and the ligaments of that joint were also compromised.

On Thursday, the team from São Paulo won 1-0 against Palmeiras in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Brazilian Cup at the stadium morumbi. Arboleda started and severely twisted his ankle after anticipating striker Rafael Navarro. He not only twisted his left foot when he fell, but also the inertia of the rest of his body caused it to bend even more, forcing it to the maximum in a truly eerie image. It happened at minute 82, which is why he had to be replaced by Miranda.

The official medical report of Robert Arboleda in San Pablo

The first explorations indicated that it was a serious injury that could lead to the submission of a surgical intervention. The San Pablo medical department planned different MRIs and X-rays that determined the damage caused by the fall: It will be operated this Friday. Obviously in Quito they are attentive to the result of the intervention, since Alfaro considers him a permanent fixture for the World Cup roster.

The defender who emerged from Olmedo, Ecuador, is a regular starter for the Brazilian team that will play the rematch of the national cup as a visitor on July 14 and shares sixth place in the Brasileirao standings along with three other teams (Botafogo, Santos and Bragantine). This Sunday he will receive Juventude for Date 14 of the Brazilian championship and Arboleda will logically be low.

Arboleda, in action for the Qualifiers against Argentina (REUTERS / Jose Jacome)

Both in his club and in the Ecuadorian team they will take accounts thinking about his return. Looking ahead to the start of the World Cup, which will have Ecuador in the opening duel against host Qatar (Monday, November 21), the native of Esmeraldas will have five months of margin for rehabilitation. They estimate that only in two or three months will he be able to perform exercises in the field again, before joining the squad led by Rogério Ceni. He will work against the clock to return as soon as possible and be considered among the 26 who will travel to Qatar.

Although he did not end up being a starter in the South American Qualifiers on the way to the World Cup, the Argentine coach Gustavo Alfaro always called him in the calls and in fact gave him minutes in the friendly against Mexico, in the United States, a few weeks ago on the last tour. For the São Paulo fans, this is also a sensitive loss since next Thursday, June 30, they will open their round of 16 series of the South American Cup, in Santiago, Chile, against the Catholic University (the revenge will be on Thursday, July 7, in Brazilian territory). ).

