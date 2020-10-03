Shocking statement of Kshitij Ravi Prasad, NCB trying to implicate Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Rampal and Maria

Mumbai: Former executive producer of Dharma Productions, arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a Bollywood-related drugs case, Kshitij Ravi Prasad has said in a special court here that he was told by agency officials that Ranbir Kapoor, Dino Maria and Arjun Rampal Forced to ‘wrongly trap’. The NCB termed these allegations as ‘false and baseless’. Also Read – LIVE IPL SCORE, DC vs KKR: Kolkata won the toss and called Delhi to bat first

Interestingly, Prasad's lawyer Satish Manashinde had earlier told the court that NCB officials are harassing and blackmailing the accused for making statements against filmmaker Karan Johar. A special court of NDPS sent him to judicial custody till 6 October on Saturday.

In his latest statement before the court, the accused said, "After my previous statement (I want to say) repeatedly harassed and compelled me to falsely implicate Ranbir Kapoor, Dino Maria and Arjun Rampal in the present proceedings." Is going. "Prasad said," Despite my saying repeatedly that I do not know the said persons… I have no knowledge of the allegations against them…. "

Special public prosecutor Atul Sarpande told the court that Prasad’s allegations were absolutely baseless and false. He said, “During the interrogation, neither we took their names nor the accused mentioned them. We have shown his statement to the court. “Prasad was arrested by NCB after being questioned in the drugs case involving the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

NCB had earlier told the court that Prasad had purchased drugs from another accused Karmjeet and his associates. The agency had earlier arrested actress and late Rajput friend Riya Chakraborty, her brother Shovik and others in connection with the investigation into the Bollywood-drugs case. The CBI is separately investigating the case of Rajput’s death.

