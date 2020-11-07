Shocking Video: Pani puri is fond of eating, so please be careful. Toilet water was being used in this way, then …

Maharashtra : Who does not have a mouth watering on seeing a tasty pani puri on a handcart, but if you know that the sour sweet water of Poori puri you are tasting is prepared from toilet water, then obviously your The mouth will become astringent. A similar incident has come to light in Kolhapur in Maharashtra, where the anger of the handler got so angry that people vandalized the cart, which shattered the entire Puri road. Also Read – Footpaths built over drain, two people injured, watch the shocking video

Although the matter of the incident is different, but the truth is that Panipuri is so famous among the people that if they get out of the house, it is difficult to stop themselves by looking at the Khomche of Panipuri. People also drink spicy water along with Panipuri. If you are crazy about Panipuri, then eat it, but do take some caution.

Now talk about the incident. So yes .. We are now showing you a video in which you can see that a person is filling a can with toilet water. After filling the can, the water reaches near the puri cart and empties it into the water tank. With this water, he prepares the testi water puri water and feeds the special water puri….

A special jam is called near Mumbai’s Special Pani Puri near Rankala Talab in Kolhapur, Maharashtra. Due to its tasty water, it is very famous in the surrounding areas. People come here to taste Pani Puri with their family and it is crowded to eat it. But one day when people came to know that the tasty water which they used to drink with a sprinkler is brought from the nearby toilet, their anger broke out and the water was ransacked on the cart and scattered all the water on the Puri road.

So next time also take care. If you go to eat water puri on a cart, make sure that hygiene is taken care of or not. Otherwise, the water that you will eat with pure sauce can also make you ill.