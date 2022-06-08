Shocking welcome to Boca in La Rioja: overflow fence, “ghosts of B” as custodians and the surprise of the squad on the balconies

Boca Juniors is already in La Rioja to play the match for the Argentine Cup against Ferro West Lane. The squad commanded by Sebastián Battaglia, without Marcos Rojo or Darío Benedetto, removed for acts of indiscipline, will play their duel corresponding to the 16th end This Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. Carlos Mercado Luna Stadiumwith capacity for 30,000 spectators.

The reception of the xeneizes fans was really impressive. Boca’s soccer players were escorted from the airport Captain Vicente Almandos Almonacid to the Naindo hotel where the bus took them plotted with auriazul colors. The perimeter fence was breached by thousands of fans who stood at the gate of the concentration several hours before.

“Ghosts of B” officiated as “custodians” in a caravan that had all the color and warmth of its fans. The bus arrived around 10 p.m. and once inside the establishment, the xeneizes players went out to the balcony from the first floor of the hotel to greet the cheering fans. With gestures of amazement by the crowd who waited for them until late at night, the footballers They returned the greeting.

Credit: Twitter @Copa_Argentina

The last time Boca Juniors played in La Rioja it was tuesday April 6, 1999, in a friendly In front of a Rioja combined which he won 3-1 with goals from Hugo Ibarra, Aníbal Matellán and the Peruvian José Pereda. The team’s coach was Carlos Bianchi. In previous presentations, the Xeneizes played another four friendlies in this province in the years 1964, 1972, 1984 and 1994.

Nevertheless, this Wednesday will be the first time that Boca Juniors compete in an official match in La Rioja that only had a representative in first division soccer in 1983, when Andino competed in the old national championships, the club in which he made his first palotes in the National Basketball League none other than Emanuel Ginóbili from Bahia.

Facing will be Ferro Carril Oestewho plays in the First National and whose team, after waiting 12 hours due to the fog at the Metropolitan Airport, was able to travel around 9:30 p.m. to La Rioja, where he planned to arrive at his lodgings at the Avant Park hotel near the midnight.

KEEP READING:

Harry Kane recalled Diego Maradona’s advice and recounted how he improved on penalties: “It was incredible to meet him”

Without Benedetto or Rojo, the team that Battaglia thinks in Boca to face Ferro for the Argentine Cup

Sebastián Battaglia, relentless: the cases of indiscipline in Boca Juniors for which his pulse did not tremble