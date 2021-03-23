Shola Ajewole Named FX’s SVP of Creative and Cultural Diversity

Longtime FX enterprise affairs lawyer Shola Ajewole has been named to the newly fashioned place of senior vp of inventive and cultural variety on the premium cabler.

Ajewole, who will report back to FX chairman John Landgraf, will head FX and FX Productions’ variety and inclusion efforts, to “assist guarantee they’re mirrored in all features of its tradition, inventive relationships and content material, working carefully with expertise to assist their targets.” He will even work carefully with Disney Basic Leisure Content material’s variety and inclusion crew on its company initiatives.

“I’m honored to take this new function and excited to work with John Landgraf, Eric Schrier and the remaining of my colleagues to assist FX construct on its custom of empowering various inventive voices and championing content material that celebrates understanding and inclusion,” stated Ajewole. “All through my profession, I’ve remained dedicated to inclusion as a result of it’s enormously rewarding from an inventive, enterprise and cultural stage. FX has been a frontrunner and a mannequin for change in our trade and I’m thrilled to assist us construct upon that legacy.”

Ajewole first joined FX in 2016 as VP of enterprise affairs, shepherding deal-making throughout scripted, animated and unscripted initiatives and forming partnerships throughout varied FX and Walt Disney Tv divisions. He was beforehand VP of enterprise and authorized affairs at Fox 21 Tv Studios, and first got here to Fox in 2013 as director of enterprise and authorized affairs for Fox Sports activities. A Columbia College legislation college graduate, Ajewole has additionally beforehand labored in enterprise affairs at ABC Tv Group ABC Studios, Comcast Leisure Group and Weil, Gotshal and Manges. He’s additionally a founding member of the LA chapter of twenty first Century Fox Black Worker Community Group (NOIR), Walt Disney Tv’s Black Enterprise Employment Useful resource Group (NOIR LA) and Fox Networks Group’s Professional-Bono Counsel.

“I can’t suppose of a greater individual than Shola to take this new function as we try to be extra inclusive and proceed to develop programming that’s extra reflective of our world,” stated Landgraf. “We’ve had the nice fortune of working carefully with Shola on the authorized aspect of our unique programming, and it turned very clear to me and everybody on our crew that he was an ideal match for this place. He understands our model, has nice inventive instincts and is obsessed with this chance to assist us enhance and diversify the FX model and tradition.”