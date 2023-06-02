Shomin Sample Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

About five years have passed since the release of this anime. Presently, viewers are eagerly awaiting Shomin Sample Season 2.

The acronym Shomin Sample stands for I Was Kidnapped as a Sample Commoner through a Elite All-Girls School.

The whole series’ story is summarised in the title alone. The show is categorised into a harem series because Kimito Kagurazaka, the main character, is surrounded by a lot of women.

Shomin Sample is a manga, light novel, and anime adaptation with the same name. The light novel was written by Takafumi Nagatsuki in 2011. It lasts till 2016.

After that, Resume turned the lovely series into a manga, which was released between 2012 and 2018.

From October 2015 until December 2014, this programme underwent an anime adaptation. Right now, Shomin Sample Season 2 is anticipated. The second season of Shomin Sample is forthcoming.

But all of it is real. Kimito must accept his destiny, though, or else he will have to pay a high price, such as castration or banishment.

Later, he meets Aika Tenbukashi, a timid and snobbish young woman who is eager to discover more about the outside world.

Shomin Sample Season 2 Release Date

The second season of the anime was neither renewed or cancelled by Silver Ink Studios, who created the first season.

Fans have been patiently awaiting an official answer from the founders for the last five years. However, no other details have been made public.

Although there are only twelve episodes in the first season of the anime, the manga’s creator has published a total of 11 volumes. As a consequence, Shomin Sample Season 2 will have sufficient content.

And because the anime’s story hasn’t been satisfactorily concluded, there’s a chance it’ll come back in the future.

In conclusion, there is still not an official announcement on the future of this series will continue.

Shomin Sample Season 2 Cast

The source claims that season two of the show will see the return of the original cast. Atsushi Tamaru will perform the voice of Kimito Kagurazaka, while Yu Serizawa will perform the voice of Aika Tenkubashi, a Commoner Club disciple; Rika Tachibana will perform the voice of Reiko Arisugawa; Rina Hidaka will perform the voice of Hakua Shiodome; Sachika Misawa will perform the voice of Karen Jinryo; Aoi Yuki will perform the voice of Miyuki Kujo; Yum

Shomin Sample Season 2 Plot

As Kimito Kagurazaka, the character whose life viewers get to follow to the animated movie Shomin Sample, found, lying may sometimes result in more troubling circumstances.

In the world of Shomin Sample, Kimito is an “commoner.” But something happened that turned his world upside down. He was going to experience something for which he had no knowledge.

He had no clue who or why he had been abducted. Later, he was transferred to Seikain Jogakkou, a school. But that institution is not your standard academy.

It is a distinctive school that is completely cut off from civilization. Not a single commoner is aware that such a school even exists.

Kimito Kagurazaka is a typical teenager in high school. One day, he is forced to enrol at Seikain, an all-girls school where the noble female students are segregated from the remainder of the world to preserve their purity.

Unfortunately, a significant part of graduates lack the social skills necessary to interact with others because of their internal loneliness.

The school has decided to kidnap a male commoner named Kimito in order to solve this problem in hopes that the “common man’s” influence would be a gentle way to inform the girls about the realities of life outside of the school.

Unfortunately for Kimito, the only reason the school picked him with this project was because he had been a homosexual with a fascination for muscles. The school concluded that Kimito doesn’t endanger young ladies’ virginity as a consequence.

Kimito quickly discovers that if he breaks the rules and acts as if he enjoys men’s muscles, he will have to deal with the horrifying possibility of being castrated if she does not live up to the standards set by the institution.

He decides to take action to stop this from happening again in the future as a consequence. However, as he spends more time in the school, he discovers that keeping up his false face and keeping his deceit intact would be more harder than he had thought. He arrives to this opinion after getting to know and interacting with the academy’s odd students.