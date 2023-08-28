Shoojit Sircar Says That Vicky Kaushal Deserves To Win The National Award For Best Actor For Sardar Udham:

At the 69th National Film Awards, which were just revealed, the movie Sardar Udham with Vicky Kaushal within the lead role got five awards.

Shoojit told Mid-Day in an interview that Vicky earned the Best Actor award without a question. He did a good job of changing into Sardar Udham.

We began alongside the events at Jallianwala Bagh. In the first shot, Udham picked up the dead bodies as well as felt how heavy and painful they were.

The actors were there to see that terrible thing. This set the mood for the whole movie. Vicky couldn’t sleep for a long time, and this kept her up during the remainder of the movie.

Shoojit stated that all of Sardar Udham’s awards are for Irrfan Khan in an interview alongside Hindustan Times shortly after the honors were released.

“Every award we’ve won for the movie is shared by the whole team. We all, from director Ronnie Lahiri to star Vicky Kaushal, have agreed to give this award to Irrfan Khan,” he stated.

Irrfan was the first choice for the movie, but he died in 2020, so Vicky Kaushal took over the role of the freedom hero in the movie.

At the same time, Allu Arjun won the National Award for Best Actor. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt as well as Kriti Sanon both got the Best Actress Award for their work in “Gangubai Kathiyawadi” and “Mimi,” respectively.

Allu Arjun also made history when he won a Best Actor National Award for his role within the crime drama “Pushpa: The Rise.” This made him the first Telugu actor to do so.

Arjun posted on Instagram to thank everyone for their support and to welcome other winners from different categories and languages. He was grateful and humble about the respect and praise he got, which was a huge step in his career.

