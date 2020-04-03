General News

‘Shoot them dead’: extreme Covid-19 lockdown policing around the world – video report

April 3, 2020
As coronavirus lockdowns have been expanded globally, billions of different folks have found that they’re now confronted with exceptional restrictions. We check out one among the essential extreme strategies governments are the use of to police their citizens – from teargas and dying threats to beatings and chemical compounds

  Teargas, beatings and bleach: in all probability the most extreme Covid-19 lockdown controls around the globe
  Squats, drones and offended mayors: policing coronavirus lockdowns around the globe – video report

