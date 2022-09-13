Shooting in Orizaba: code red activated after shooting and persecution

After intense shootings derived from finding a safe house where there was a criminal group, the Red Code was activated in Veracruz.

Various users in social networks and media reported on firearm detonations in the center of Orizaba, Veracruz. After reports to the 911 emergency line, the authorities activated the operational code red in the entity. Preliminary reports indicated that the confrontation took place on Calle Sur 15 and Oriente 4.

Members of the Secretariat of Public Security (SSP) of Veracruz kept a strong shooting in against suspected criminals in the vicinity of a safe house.

The detonations of firearms derived from the fact that security elements found a place where a criminal group wasthere the agents were received with bullets.

Derived from a report to the 911 emergency line on the detonation of a firearm registered in the downtown area of ​​the city of Orizaba, the Secretary of Public Security (SSP) activated the Red Code operation.

Through a statement, the authorities indicated that “Elements of the State Police, Civil Force, Semar, Sedena, National Guard y Municipal police they maintain deterrence and surveillance actions in this municipality.”

In one of the videos circulating on Twitter, you can see a military that asks citizens to stay glued to the wall for avoid that are hit by bullets. Given these indications, some people remained glued to the floor.

Several people were able to document through videos how the loud detonations were heard, in addition to some personas who were in the streets They decided to abandon their vehicles in order to find shelter and not be hit by the bullets..

In the place of aggression a security perimeter was erected covering between South 11, South 13 and 15, with Colón East, East 2 and East 4, closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic. In addition, members of security have supported people who were caught in the crossfire.

Through a statement, the authorities asked the population to stay in their homes until further notice as well as avoid danger zones.

Veracruz authorities asked the population to remain in their homes until further notice (Photo: Orizaba City Council)

Due to the various shootings commercial establishments closed and schools applied security protocolsamong them at the National Technological Institute of Mexico (TecNM) Campus Orizaba.

After the firearm detonations, a helicopter flew over the area where the confrontation was recorded for approximately one hour. in some areas blackouts were recorded of electrical energy. It should be noted that No casualties or injuries have been reported so far. There is also no information on detainees.

It should be noted that there was a trailer on fire on the Ciudad Mendoza-Córdoba highwayat kilometer 281. According to information from local reports parmed people stopped the vehicle and set fire to the entrance that adjoins Puebla.

In another video, shared by the journalist Azucena Uresti through social networks, three of the alleged criminals surrendered to the authorities“We said that we were going to surrender and I have my word, but they killed my comrade” can be heard on the recording.

There was also a reported blockade on the Fortín Orizaba highwayin the place a cargo unit was set on fire. Firefighters from Córdoba and Fortín went to the area in order to put out the flames.

In another recording that circulated on social networks, you can see two alleged assassins who participated in the shooting. After being cornered, they are afraid of dying and intend to turn themselves in to the authorities.. “I have no weapons, we are going to surrender, we want the sailors,” can be heard in the video.

Two hitmen who a few moments ago organized a shootout in Orizaba are recorded before turning themselves in to the state police because they are afraid of being killed, these events in the state of Veracruz. pic.twitter.com/1vaD3psQpE — Elblogdelosguachos (@Elblogdelosgua1) September 13, 2022

It should be remembered that on September 4, the retention of various police by residents and even an armed aggression against the inhabitants which left several people injured.

These actions derived from a confusion because last Thursday, September 1, it was announced that the municipal president of Soteapan was about to be arrested by elements of the Civil Forcewho would have confused him with someone else.

According to reports from the Veracruz SSP, state police officers received a report from the C4 for the presence of armed men aboard a Hilux-type truck.

The troops moved to the aforementioned point, in the section of the Santa Cruz-La Lealtad subdivision, where they located a unit. A aboard a van was traveling Mayor Rafael Hernández with other public officials.

