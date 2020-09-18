Shopian encounter: Soldiers accused of violating AFSPA law, proceedings started under Army Act

Srinagar: The army has found ‘prima facie’ evidence that its jawans violated the powers found under the Armed Forces Privilege Act (AFSPA) in an encounter in Shopian district of Kashmir. Disciplinary proceedings have been initiated in this regard. The officials gave this information on Friday. This encounter took place in July this year and three people were killed in it. Also Read – Army has recovered 52 kg explosives and postponed a major terrorist attack like Pulwama in Kashmir

The army claimed to have killed three militants on July 18 in Amshipura village of Shopian district in south Kashmir. Defense spokesman in Srinagar, Colonel Rajesh Kalia, said that the army committed to ethical conduct during the counter-terrorism operations started the investigation after reports surfaced on social media which claimed that three persons from Rajouri district of Jammu Were found missing from Amshipura.

The investigation was completed within four weeks. The army said in a brief statement that the investigation revealed certain evidence indicating that the powers vested under the AFSPA, 1990 were misused during the campaign and violated the rules laid down by the Supreme Court-sanctioned army chief. .

Accordingly, as a result, the competent disciplinary authority has directed to initiate disciplinary proceedings under the Army Act against soldiers found prima facie accountable.

