Shopian ‘fake’ encounter: An army captain among 3 people named in the charge sheet, know the whole matter

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday filed a chargesheet in a court against three people, including an army captain, for engaging in an alleged 'fake' encounter in Shopian district. This charge sheet has been filed in a case related to three civilians killed in an alleged fake encounter in Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir.

The police said that the charge sheet has been presented in the court of the Chief District and Sessions Judge of Shopian. Deputy Superintendent of Police Wajahat Hussain said, "The three accused in the case include Captain Bhupinder of 62 Rashtriya Rifles, Bilal Ahmed of Pulwama and Tabish Ahmed of Shopian." Hussain is heading the Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up to investigate the case.

The army issued a statement on Thursday, saying that the process of collecting evidence in connection with the Amshipora (Shopian) encounter on July 18, 2020, was completed, in which three laborers were killed, although they had no connection with any terrorist activity. Was

The army said that it was also said to take help of legal experts for further action in this matter.

In fact, the army claimed to have killed three unidentified militants in an encounter at Amshipora in Shopian on 18 July 2020. It was denied by his family members after pictures of terrorists killed on social media. According to family members, the three youths had no connection with the terrorists and were working as laborers in Shopian. These three people belonged to Rajouri district of Jammu division (division).

After objections from the family, the police had also examined the DNA of the three families and it was found that the three people killed in the encounter were locals. Those who had carried out the said encounter claimed that all three were foreign terrorists, from whose possession arms and ammunition were recovered.

The army has now admitted that the three accused persons involved in the encounter had misused their powers. Taking advantage of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), he misused his powers.

The three slain civilians have been identified as Abrar Ahmed (25), Mohammad Ibarrar (16) and Imtiaz Ahmed (20). The mortal remains of these people were later handed over to their relatives.