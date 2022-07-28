Shopify announces layoff of 1,000 employees, pointing to a crisis in e-commerce

The world economy is suffering from the geopolitical context to which we are all exposed today. One of the victims of this situation is found in electronic commerce, and more specifically in Shopify, which has had to lay off 10% of their entire workforceas its CEO has communicated in a publication of The Wall Street Journal.

During the pandemic, electronic commerce reached a speed that had never been seen before. This caused the companies bet on this system, hiring a large number of employees. But this increase has come to an end, and has begun to fall, causing all these employees to be reduced. This is the main explanation that Tobi Lütke has given through communication.

Shopify down, a sign of the state of e-commerce

In this line we must remember that Shopify already had a spectacular growth in 2020, where a 57% increase in revenue was reported reaching a whopping 4.6 billion dollars. And it is that there were many users who began to create their electronic commerce through the services of this company, but finally many have gone bankrupt due to this situation or have simply stagnated.





The CEO of the company himself recognizes the mistake he has made. Though at first he opted for constant growth, now he recognizes his mistake and who pays for it are the employees. All this has obviously meant that the company’s stock market crash has been in the news in many financial media, since it is an indication of the state of electronic commerce.

All these cuts are going to be effective from this very Tuesday, and they are going to focus on removing duplicate features and over specialized. In addition, the groups that were intended to implement new functions, but that right now will be completely paralyzed, will also be eliminated.

With this decision, the company a trend that has been generated in the technological world. Layoffs have been seen at Netflix, Twitter, Microsoft or Google. This is mainly due to the uncertainty generated around the war, and the high inflation or recession that seems to be on the horizon.