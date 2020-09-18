Shopkeeper did not give gutkha in Bihar, then miscreant shot, 2 killed

Begusarai (Bihar): Two people, including a shopkeeper, were shot dead in a dispute over not giving gutka in the Nagar Police Station area of ​​Begusarai district of Bihar. The police have taken action and arrested the main accused in the case. A police official said on Friday that Vikas Kumar, a resident of Nayagaon on Mahadev Chowk, was sitting at his paan shop on Thursday night, when four people riding on two motorcycles demanded gutka from the paan shopkeeper, on which the shopkeeper refused. Also Read – PM Modi to inaugurate Kosi rail bridge, gift to Bihar before assembly elections

A dispute started between the two sides about this. At the same time, Roshan Kumar, a resident of Nagadah village, reached out to rescue. Angry miscreants shot the shopkeeper and Roshan and escaped. Both died on the spot due to the bullet. Also Read – Web Series Mirzapur 2: Kalyan Bhaiya pushes Shakal and Mogambo! Pankaj Tripathi’s name has changed

Amarinder Kumar Jha, in-charge of Begusarai Nagar police station, said that Rajiv Kumar, the main accused in the incident, has been arrested along with the weapons and bikes used in the incident and raids are being conducted to arrest the other accused. Also Read – Bihar Covid-19 Latest News: 12 more deaths due to corona virus in Bihar, infected cases increased to 162632