Shopkeepers will no longer be able to sell old sweets! From October 1, customers have to tell this thing …

The time limit for use of the open sweets sold in the market will now be given to the traders. For how long it will be good to use, the time limit will have to be given to the consumers. The food regulator has made it mandatory. The food regulator FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India-FSSAI), in its efforts to ensure food safety, has made it mandatory for food business operators to display a reasonable timeframe for use on open sweets from October 1. Also Read – Ranveer Singh told a secret talk about Deepika, this thing is called in the middle of the night

In a letter to the Food Safety Commissioner of all states and union territories, the FSSAI said, “In the public interest and to ensure food security, it has been decided that in the case of open sweets, the tray containing the sweets at the outlet for sale Also, from October 1, 2020, the ‘best before date’ of the product must be displayed. Food business operators may also voluntarily display manufacturing dates. ‘ Also Read – Hygiene condition of fish, meat markets of the country is not good: FSSAI

The FSSAI also said that better timelines for the use of different types of sweets have also been indicated in a symbolic manner on its website. Also Read – Biodiesel to be made from used edible oil, partnership between Biodi and Jomato

(input language)