Shoresy Season 2 Expected Release Date: Is It Renewed For Another Season?

Shoresy is a Canadian sitcom that aired on the Canadian channel Crave. The show is a follow-up to Letterkenny, which has been on for a long time in Canada. Both shows are interesting in that they have the same director, writer, and main characters. In the show, Shoresy leaves Letterkenny and joins a hockey team in a nearby town. In the series, you will see Shoresy play different hockey games and learn about his life. This series will be all about Shoresy, a small character in Letterkenny, and his life. In this series, people also saw Shoresy’s face for the first time.

Now that the mini-TV series with six episodes has become popular, its fans want to have more seasons such as Letterkenny. Based on how long Letterkenny ran, it is likely that Shoresy will also have more than one season. People want more than just 6 episodes of a show like Shoresy because it introduced them to one of their favorite characters from Letterkenny. But I don’t know if the people who make the show have plans for a second season or not. Here is everything you need to know about Shoresy’s second season.

Shoresy Season 2 Renewal Status

Readers, pay attention! Fans got good news early: “Shoresy,” the spinoff of Letterkenny, will definitely come back to the screen. The second season was announced in January 2023, and it will start airing later that year. Also, the official Twitter account of the network told its followers that the news was true by saying, “The Bulldogs are back. Season 2 of #Shoresy is coming soon.”

Shoresy Season 2 Cast

Here are the people who are likely to be in Season 2 of Shoresy, along with their roles.

Jared Keeso as Shoresy

Tasya Teles as Nat

Harlan Blayne Kytwayhat as Sanguinet

Blair Lamora as Ziigwan

Keilani Rose as Miigwan

Jonathan Diaby as himself, “Dolo”

Terry Ryanas Ted Hitchcock

Ryan McDonell as Mark Michaels

Shoresy Season 2 Storyline

The Canadian sitcom Shoresy gives you more information about one of Letterkenny’s less well-known characters. Shoresy, who was played by Jacob Keeso, whose face wasn’t even seen in Letterkenny, was the main character in this show. He moves to Ontario’s Sudbury. There, he joins the Northern Ontario Senior Hockey Organization and makes the decision he will never lose another game. Shoresy has been seen playing in different hockey games with his new team. And people are happy to see one of their favorite characters.

We can’t guess what will happen in Shoresy season 2 because there has been no news about it. But if Season 2 happens. The people who made the movie might show more about Shoresy’s life and how he became a hockey star.

Shoresy Season 2 Release Date

If we had to guess, we would say that Shoresy Season 2 will come out between the middle and end of 2023, most likely in May. It will probably only be on Hulu and air at the same time every week: 1:00 a.m. PT/6:00 a.m. ET. New episodes will come out every week.

Where can I watch Shoresy Season 2?

The first six episodes of Season 1 of Shiresy were first shown on Crave. In the end, the show was also put on Hulu. Now, Canadians can watch Shoresy on Crave, and people all over the world can watch the same show on Hulu.

Shoresy Season 2 Episodes

The next season will have six episodes that are each about 21 to 30 minutes long. Like the first season, the new episodes are expected to come out every week. People think that to be consistent, it will have the same structure as the other episodes.

Shoresy Ratings

Well, a lot of people in today’s generation like to watch comedies, and if they have a little bit of drama, that’s just icing on the cake. Shoresy got a lot of love from the audience because of this, and now the fans are waiting for the next episode. This show has already been renewed, but the makers haven’t said when the next one will come out. If we talk about how well the show is liked, IMDb gives it an 8.5 out of 10.