Short Film Palme d’Or Winner Heads to Venice With Feature Debut

“Harvest” (“Jana”) by Lebanese artist and filmmaker Ely Dagher is one in all six movies from Africa and the Center East chosen for the Last Lower part in Venice Film Competition trade occasion, Venice Manufacturing Bridge.

The movie’s producers at France’s indie outfit Andolfi are hoping to choose up prizes in Venice, in variety or in money, that can permit them to fill their funding hole and wrap up post-production by the tip of the 12 months, with the objective of returning to Cannes in 2021.

Dagher gained greatest brief in Cannes again in 2015 together with his animation “Waves98,” the lyrical story of a disillusioned younger man in late 90s Beirut, which went on to win a number of awards on the pageant circuit.

“Harvest” tells the story of Jana, a 26-year-old lady who returns to Lebanon after a number of years overseas and is compelled to immerse herself on the earth she was as soon as keen to depart. Whereas it talks about his nation’s disenchanted youth, the movie has a way more common message, says Dagher.

“There’s this sense of lack of identification, lack of self, lack of dwelling. At present, it could be related to individuals worldwide, who battle with the concept of dwelling, of establishing an identification on this globalized world,” says the younger filmmaker.

“After we had been in preparation in October, the scenario in Lebanon was fairly totally different to once we shot (in early 2020). The revolution motion had began, individuals had been protesting on the streets – out of the blue there was this euphoric sense of hope and that we may really change issues. However in a short time, that shifted once more and went again to the identical previous, which is what I discuss within the movie.”

Dagher speaks to Selection from his Beirut flat, which is being repaired after it was broken within the explosion that rocked the Lebanese capital in early August. He, too, was injured within the blast, on his arm and his proper hand. “Only a few stitches, I used to be fortunate,” he says on the telephone.

“I wrote the movie 5 years in the past, however issues have solely acquired worse. Take the explosion final month: when one thing like that occurs, you suppose that issues would possibly change and get higher, however really they don’t. That’s what the movie is about: this haunting anxiousness and concern that the facility isn’t in your fingers, this helplessness to change issues.”

Whereas political disillusionment lies on the core of his work, Dagher nonetheless actively takes half in anti-government demonstrations: “In fact, I’m all the time out on the streets every time there’s a protest,” he asserts gently.

However isn’t it onerous to sustain the hope that issues will change?

“It’s troublesome as a result of I don’t essentially consider they’ll, however on the similar time I can’t quit with out a minimum of attempting. It’s troublesome, nonetheless, and if you really feel that your life is in danger, some individuals don’t need that for themselves or their children.”

Eighty per cent of his associates are leaving, he says. Does he ever really feel like doing the identical?

He pauses. “It’s the query that everybody is asking themselves,” he solutions. “I’ll keep till it turns into fully unimaginable to stay. Attempt to hope for the higher. It’s a tough resolution to make. In case you keep you’ve got to settle for in some way to be damaged down and crushed on a regular basis. Both you let go and also you’re positive with it, like our dad and mom – they name this resilience – however really, in a means, you simply adapt and turn into numb.”

Whereas he gained’t be travelling to Venice for Last Lower, which is a part of a number of trade occasions which have been moved on-line this 12 months in response to the challenges posed by the pandemic, Dagher is eager to see how his movie goes down with the viewers.

“I’m actually trying ahead to the Q&A session as a result of the few individuals who have seen the movie up to now are in some way concerned in it. So I’m very curious to see how it is going to be obtained, despite the fact that I gained’t be in a cinema theater to gauge their reactions.”

Wanting to the long run, Dagher tells us that “the final 12 months in Lebanon has been fairly loopy” forcing him to put plans on maintain, however he does have a non-fiction movie and one other fiction venture within the pipeline.

Ely Dagher’s work-in-progress “Harvest” (“Jana”) will likely be up for a digital Q&A session as a part of Last Lower Venice on Sept. 7. The trade occasion runs by means of Sept. 9.