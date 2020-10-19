Shortage of cold chain may delay the corona vaccine to reach three billion people in the world

corona vaccine Updates: Gampella is a small place in Burkina Faso where refrigerators have not been working in the medical center for the last about a year. There are many places around the world where this facility is not available yet. In such a situation, the campaign to control the corona virus may be interrupted. Also Read – After defeating Corona, Genelia told the only way to avoid infection, said- now difficult …

To protect the corona virus vaccine affecting the whole world, continuous 'cold chain' will be required from the factory to the syringe. But despite the progress made towards developing 'cold chains' in developing countries, nearly three billion out of the world's 7.8 billion people do not have temperature-controlled storage for vaccination campaigns to overcome Kovid-19. .

As a result of this, the vaccine will reach the poorest people of the world who have been most affected by this deadly virus.

The cold chain for vaccines is another inequality against the poor who live and work in more crowded conditions. This gives the virus a chance to spread. Medical oxygen is also less accessible to such people, which is important for the treatment of infection with this virus. Apart from this, such people also face shortage of laboratories, supplies or technicians for large scale testing.

Maintaining a ‘cold chain’ for corona virus vaccines will not be easy even for rich countries, especially when it requires temperatures around minus 70 degrees Celsius (minus 94 degrees F). There has not been enough investment for infrastructure and cooling technology which will be needed for vaccines.

It has been eight months since the epidemic and experts warn that there is a lack of adequate refrigeration for effective vaccination programs in large parts of the world. It includes most of Central Asia, India, South-East Asia and a large part of Latin America as well.

The refrigerator of this clinic near the capital of Burkina Faso went bad last year. This medical center provides service to about 11 thousand people. Due to equipment breakdown, vaccines of tetanus, TB and other common diseases are not kept in this center. It affects local people.