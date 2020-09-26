Shot by own pistol, death of stone crusher businessman Indrakant Tripathi: ADG

Mahoba: Additional Director General of Police (ADG) of Prayagraj Zone, quoting the investigation of Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the famous case of death of crusher businessman Indrakant Tripathi in Mahoba district of UP, said that Tripathi died due to bullet from his licensed pistol . Also Read – Jaipur: The young man shot a student who came to perform the final year, near the college, he stopped breathing in the hospital

ADG Prem Prakash said at a press conference held late Friday, "Crusher businessman Indrakant Tripathi died of a bullet fired by a licensed pistol." ADG Prem Prakash, citing the SIT investigation, said, "On September 8, a crusher businessman Indrakant Tripathi's licensed pistol, found injured in his car on Kabrai-Banda Marg near Nhadaura village, was shot in front and pierced his throat. Was stuck in the back seat. "

ADGene said, "This has been confirmed in the investigation of pistol and bullet found in the car seat at the Law School of Agra." In response to a question, he said, "Right now the matter is under investigation, clean chit has not been given to suspended SP Manilal Patidar or other accused. The SIT has sent its preliminary inquiry report to the Director General of Police (DGP). "

On September 7 and eight, crusher businessman Indrakant Tripathi was injured after being shot in his car hours after Mahoba’s Superintendent of Police Patidar demanded a bribe, implicated in false lawsuits and went viral about his murder. Were.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath suspended Superintendent of Police Patidar after the video went viral and injured the businessman.

Forcible extortion (386), attempt to murder (307), against Superintendent of Police Patidar, Kabrai’s suspended police station officer Devendra Shukla and two other explosive material businessmen Suresh Soni and Brahmadatta on Friday (11 September) on the Tahrir of Indrakant’s elder brother Ravikant. A case was registered under Section 7/8 of the Prevention of Corruption Act (120B) and the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

After this, on Tuesday (September 15), after the death of businessman Indrakant, injured during treatment at Regency Hospital, Kanpur on Sunday (September 15), on the orders of the government, the Director General of Police, headed by Varanasi IG Vijay Singh Meena, made a three-member special investigation. Dal (SIT) was formed.