Should Strictly Come Dancing be cancelled in 2020 if it can’t go ahead as regular?

Strictly Come Dancing rumours are flying far and wide with the newest claiming that Blackpool Week will be pulled in order to maintain the hit BBC present inside social distancing tips.

However in order to maintain the contestants, dancers and manufacturing crew secure, it appears rather a lot may must be tailored, notably in phrases of audiences and the way shut everybody can get.

Naturally, that sounds to be an inconceivable process contemplating the very nature of the present is all about shut contact, excessive hair, and a really energetic viewers.

Everyone knows Strictly is the spotlight of the 12 months, however will it stay so if it’s modified past recognition?

Nicely, have your say beneath. Should Strictly Come Dancing go ahead with the reported modifications, or would you moderately see it dropped from the schedule this 12 months if it can’t air as regular?

