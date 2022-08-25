Should you pay for an antivirus? These three cybersecurity experts answer you

Let’s also talk about what free utilities you’re interested in and whether your OS’s built-in antivirus protects you well.

Although operating systems like Windows or Mac already have their own antivirus out of the box, you always wonder if it’s worth buying an external application or program, but sure, sometimes security packages can go way up in budget. Do we really need it?

The people of Xataka have asked this before us, but the question is much more complex than it seems, since the market offers a mountain of proposals to protect our equipment. Therefore, to resolve the doubt he has asked three cybersecurity experts: Chema Alonso, Roman Ramirez and Carlos Manchado. Come on, let’s clear up this field of free, paid antivirus, promises of extraordinary services that you never know if they are useful for something…

Chema Alonso: the advantage of payment

The basic services of Apple and Microsoft themselves they are already a great solution. The hacker and cybersecurity expert Chema Alonso compares its use to that of “a helmet to drive on a motorcycle”, and therefore we should consider them as the first defense against the largest viruses. It is precisely the size and fame that define part of the power and validity of an antivirus.

A large virus or malware will be better knownand the expert community will be more dedicated to solving the problems it may cause, while the smaller malware will be more inconspicuous as being lower priority for researchers. Therefore, these are the ones that should concern us the most and for which paid antiviruses are going to protect ourselves more efficiently. Although the free ones can deal with these cases, Alonso does not like them because they offer poorer technical support.

If we talk about the professional and business field, Alonso prefers to recommend EDR solutions (End-Point Detection and Response), which are the ones that “combine all those improvements that the industry of the fight against malware has developing in recent yearsand that lead from intelligence systems in cloud centralized, to artificial intelligence models that help detect malware by how it starts behaving on the system.

Carlos Manchado: you will always be protected with the serial ones

As Head of Cybersecurity at Microsoft Ibérica, Carlos Manchado defends that Microsoft Defender offers a excellent protection on its ownand in his case he does not go into fine-tuning whether he prefers free or paid antivirus, but he says that any option will be a good complement for ensure equipment protectionespecially since some focus on a specific field: “each scenario requires a suitable solution”.

Román Ramírez: covers several fronts with complementary utilities

In this third case, the computer systems and security expert Roman Ramirez largely reiterates what we have already been seeing, but with clear variations and very interesting reflections. On the one hand, he appreciates the usefulness of the programs that come standard with OSes, because they are powerful enough to avoid most common and powerful attacks.

He is not against paying for an antivirus, but prefers to combine them with free options to cover more ground and other alternative applications. It refers to the use, for example, of use VPN programs to better cover our digital backs. His approach is to make use of applications that are more modest in functionality, but among all of them they end up slow down any hacker Focus on our teams.

In short: free or paid antivirus?

The first thing is that you convince yourself that you cannot be in the open. Yes, that is almost impossible because your OS already has systems that protect you as standardbut you should always cover security gaps with at least a couple of solutions such as VPNs, and always, if you can afford it, prefer paid antivirus to receive the best technical servicebut do not ignore the free ones, because they are already very valid.

