Shout! Acquires North American Rights to Alan Moore’s ‘The Present’

Shout! Studios has secured all distribution rights in North America from Protagonist Footage to “The Present,” the thriller fantasy function movie written by Alan Moore, the creator of iconic comic-books corresponding to “Watchmen,” “V for Vendetta,” “From Hell” and “The League of Extraordinary Gents.” “The Present,” directed by Mitch Jenkins, will probably be launched throughout all main platforms later this yr.

Tom Burke (“Mank,” “Conflict & Peace”) stars within the movie, alongside Siobhan Hewlett (“Sherlock,” “Canterbury Tales”), Ellie Bamber (“Nocturnal Animals,” “Tony and Susan”), Sheila Atim (“Lady From the North Nation,” “The Underground Railroad”), Christopher Fairbank (“Pirates of the Caribbean,” “The Fifth Ingredient”) and Moore himself.

Tom Burke stars in “The Present” as Fletcher Dennis

Courtesy of Protagonist Footage

The pic facilities on Fletcher Dennis (Burke), a person of many skills, passports and identities, who arrives in Northampton – a wierd and haunted city within the coronary heart of England as harmful as he’s. On a mission to find a stolen artefact for his menacing consumer, Fletcher finds himself entangled in a twilight world populated with vampires, sleeping beauties, voodoo gangsters, noir non-public eyes, and masked avengers.

The North American deal was negotiated by Shout’s Jordan Fields, vp, acquisitions, and Steven Katz, vp of enterprise affairs, and Tom Chesover, worldwide gross sales supervisor at Protagonist, on behalf of the filmmakers.

“It ought to come as no shock {that a} movie so darkly playful, so unsettling and so ferociously unique springs from the thoughts of Alan Moore,” Fields said. “Expertly realized by director Mitch Jenkins, an excellent Tom Burke and a completely dedicated solid, ‘The Present’ hits bullseye for a complicated viewers keen to be delighted, beguiled and thrilled.”

“Alan Moore and Mitch Jenkins have created one thing completely unique with ‘The Present,’ a brand new world stuffed with mysteries for audiences to uncover and hold coming again to,” added Chesover. “We have been so excited by Shout! Manufacturing facility’s ardour and creativity, and they’re clearly the right companion to join with followers in a longstanding and significant approach.”

The movie is produced by Michael Elliott, Jim Mooney, and Tom Brown for EMU Movies and Lex Movies.